“First time ever tonight” - Ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil makes special promise to Tottenham before Man City clash

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has promised to support Tottenham Hotspur for the Premier League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 14. The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League table with 86 points from 37 matches while City are second with 85 points from 36 games.

Should the defending champions drop points, Mikel Arteta's team will win the league title if they beat Everton on the final matchday.

Ozil has showcased his support for the Gunners' north London rivals Spurs for only one game and has vowed to never make fun of them again if Ange Postecoglu's team proved to be a road bump for the Cityzens. He wrote on X:

"First time ever tonight: COME ON YOU SPURSSS!! If Tottenham don't lose this game I will never make fun of them again... I promise."

Expand Tweet

Arsenal have one game to go, against Everton on Sunday (May 19). Manchester City will play Tottenham and West Ham United. Considering the Hammers' current form, fifth-placed Spurs are the more likely to trouble City.

Postecoglu's side, however, are enduring a rough patch, losing four of their last five league matches.

As for City, they are in fantastic form and have won all of their last five league matches. Pep Guardiola's side are on the hunt to lift their fourth consecutive league title.

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal career

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013. He was one of the best attacking midfielders in the world at that point. Since his transfer, Ozil made 254 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 44 goals and providing 75 assists.

Ozil left in 2020 to join Turkish side Fenerbahce. He hung up the boots in 2023 with Istanbul Basaksehir being his final club. Ozil won four FA Cup titles and two Community Shields with the north Londoners.

Alongside the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud, and others, the German midfielder was at the heart of the Gunners' side in the mid-2010s.