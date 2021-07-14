Euros: A tournament of first-time finalists and their triumphs

While qualifying for a major tournament like the Euros or the World Cup is a great achievement, reaching the finals on the first attempt is a different accomplishment. It takes grit, determination, consistency and a bit of luck to reach the final.

Interestingly, nations who reach the finals after decades of waiting usually bring home the trophy. Nine out of ten Euro winners were first-time finalists as the USSR, Spain, Italy, Germany, Czechoslovakia, France, Netherlands, Denmark and Greece have all managed to win their first Euro final.

In the 2004 Euro final, both teams were first-time finalists and Greece came out on top while Portugal suffered heartbreak.

Euro 2004 Final: Portugal v Greece

Besides the Euros, this trend of first-time finalists winning is also prevalent in the World Cup. The greatest show on Earth since its inception in 1930, the World Cup has seen eight different winners, out of which six were first-time finalists.

For a tournament that has spanned almost a century, the data for the winning teams is skewed in favor of first-time finalists.

#OnThisDay in 2010, Spain beat Netherlands 1-0 thanks to an @andresiniesta8 goal to win their 1st ever FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/HbVf99vLPW — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 11, 2014

When Uruguay, Italy, Germany, England, France and recently Spain reached the World Cup final for the first time, they were able to win the cup. On the other hand, South American giants, Argentina and Brazil, failed in their first finals. Both teams, however, won the coveted trophy on their second attempt.

What is the reason for first-time finalists winning the Euros?

The first thing that comes to mind is motivation. Apart from the technical aspect of the game, one has to look at the emotional side of it. When teams reach the final after years of blood, sweat, and tears, they are unlikely to give up on the title easily.

In many instances, these players have faced group stage exits, missed penalties and heartbreaking knock-out rounds. These emotions fuel the drive to win - it's 'the extra' that first-time finalists have, a greater urge to win.

Although the modern game is more about controlling emotions and banking on technicalities, positive energy, if channelized properly, can work wonders.

Last Sunday, England, on reaching the Euro final for the first time, failed to bring the trophy home. Although the numbers were on their side, it was the Azzurri who had the last laugh. The Italians won the coveted trophy for the time in 52 years after bowing out as runners-up in 2000 and 2012.

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar