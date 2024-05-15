"First time being happy over a loss, thank you Tottenham," "Arsenal fans can now cry" - Social media reacts as Manchester City defeat Spurs

Netizens reacted as Manchester City bagged a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Tuesday (May 14) and dented Arsenal's hopes of claiming the title. Pep Guardiola's side have gone ahead in the title race with 88 points and a two-point difference with the Gunners. Both sides have one more league fixture remaining.

Expand Tweet

After a goalless first half, City opened the scoring in the 51st minute with Erling Haaland's goal from an assist by Kevin De Bruyne at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Norwegian striker doubled the score (90+1') by netting a penalty after Pedro Porro committed a foul on Jérémy Doku.

Although they created multiple chances, Spurs failed to score while committing 14 fouls and receiving three bookings. Fans flooded social with their opinions on the clash.

While rival fans were happy with Arsenal's setback and mocked the Gunners fans, many criticized Ange Postecoglou's players and some celebrated Manchester City's victory. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"first time being happy over a loss, thank you tottenham."

Another mocked:

"Football world thanks both Pedro Porro and Son for their incredible performance today."

One account posted:

"Your greatest achievement this season was losing to Man City."

Another added:

"Pain goes straight to Arsenal fans"

"You saved football tonight!!!!! Thank you spurs," said another .

One user wrote:

"You let all Arsenal fans down."

After the recent loss, Tottenham Hotspur are fifth on the Premier League table with 63 points. They have a five-point difference with fourth-placed Aston Villa with only one league fixture remaining.

Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League following Manchester City's 2-0 win against Spurs

The Gunners, with 86 points, fell back to the second position in the Premier League table following Manchester City's 2-0 win against Tottenham.

The winner will be known on the final matchday of the 2023-24 campaign, which is slated for Sunday (May 19). Manchester City will play against West Ham United at Etihad Stadium while the Gunners face Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will have to defeat Everton and hope for Manchester City to drop points to secure their first title in 21 years. If City wins against the Hammers, they will be named league champions for the fourth consecutive year.

However, if Mikel Arteta's squad wins and City draw their fixture, the Gunners will claim the title based on goal difference. Arsenal have the advantage with a goal difference of 61, while City's is 60.