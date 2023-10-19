"First time I have found myself in this situation" - Arsenal star admits he needs to play more to get into national team ahead of UEFA EURO 2024

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has admitted he's worried about his game time for the club ahead of next year's European Championships with England.

Ramsdale has been displaced by David Raya as Mikel Arteta's No.1 this season. The English shot-stopper was a mainstay in the Gunners' starting XI until his Spanish teammate arrived this past summer.

The 25-year-old has made six appearances across competitions this season but he hasn't started in the league since early September. The Three Lions have confirmed their place at Euro 2024 and Ramsdale wants to be on the plane to Germany.

However, Ramsdale does worry about his situation at Arsenal potentially ruining his plans to represent England at the Euros. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"Yes, of course (it's concerning), it is the first time I have found myself in this situation."

Ramsdale continued by referring to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate's use of players who are struggling for game time at their clubs:

"The manager here (Gareth Southgate) is brilliant, he trusts the players he's worked with before as we've seen in different types of ways - you'll see Kalvin (Phillips) and Harry (Maguire) haven’t played the most amount of minutes but when they step up for England and are given the opportunity, they perform."

Rasmdale is vying with Jordan Pickford for England's No.1 jersey although he's not been Southgate's regular first-choice goalkeeper. He's earned just four caps to date, keeping two clean sheets since making his international debut in 2021.

He also said:

"Of course, I want to get back into my club team. I want to get into my club team and be able to give the manager a headache rather than just have Jordan [Pickford] as the England number one and me fall by the wayside."

The former Sheffield United shot-stopper was heralded for his displays for Arsenal during their title challenge last season. He kept 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

Ramsdale has three years left on his contract with the Gunners. Reports claim that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation at the Emirates.

Arsenal star Declan Rice reacts to England sealing qualification for Euro 2024

Declan Rice has been excelling for Arsenal and England.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was delighted as England booked their ticket to Euro 2024 with an impressive 3-1 victory against Italy (October 17). The Gunners man played the full 90 minutes as Southgate's men also sealed qualification as Group C winners.

Rice took to Instagram following the victory and he expressed his excitement upon reaching the European Championships. He said:

"EURO 2024 here we come."

The 24-year-old will be playing in his third major international tournament with the Three Lions. He was part of Southgate's squad that finished runners-up at the 2020 Euros.

Rice was an ever-present as England bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the hands of France in the quarterfinals. He's earned 46 caps, scoring three goals, and is one of the national team's most important players.