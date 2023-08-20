“First time I’m rooting against him” - Nashville minority owner Giannis Antetokounmpo makes Lionel Messi confession ahead of Inter Miami clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to put his admiration of Lionel Messi to one side as his Nashville side clashed with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final.

The Nashville minority owner appears to be a massive fan of Messi, 36. He confessed prior to Sunday's (August 20) encounter that he hoped for the first time that the Argentine icon was on the losing side.

Antetokounmpo told Apple TV before the final at Geodis Park (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“Having Lionel Messi playing against us, this is probably the first time in my life rooting against him."

Lionel Messi has wowed fans in the United States just months into his blockbuster move to Inter Miami. Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, the legendary forward has taken his tally to 10 goals in just seven games as he opened the scoring in the final.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has wreaked havoc in the Leagues Cup and has guided his Herons side to the final at Nashville's stomping ground. He has quickly transformed Vice City's fortunes as they were in dismal form before his arrival.

It's difficult to not admire Messi given his extraordinary career that has seen him touted as the greatest in history. He is now making more history at DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi is loving life at Inter Miami after difficult spell at Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Miami's new captain has already built a strong connection with fans.

Lionel Messi is enjoying his time at Inter Miami and has spoken glowingly of residing in Vice City. He and his family spent two years in Paris while he was at Paris Saint-Germain which was ultimately a struggling period.

The legendary Argentine has explained how Miami citizens have made his adaption easy. He said (via GOAL):

"People in this city and this club have made it easy for us. The fans, the people that I meet every day on the streets in the city we are now, it’s a spectacular city, and that’s why I can live with happiness."

Herons fans have already shown a massive amount of support for Messi following his groundbreaking move earlier this summer. This wasn't the case at PSG as he found himself at loggerheads with the Parc des Princes faithful.

Messi infuriated Parisian fans when he made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia in May. Supporters took to the club's headquarters in protest and demanded that he leave the Ligue 1 giants.

He did just that when his contract expired and he headed for Inter Miami, snubbing former club Barcelona and Saudi giants Al Hilal in the process. It's fair to say that he has already grown fond of life in Florida.