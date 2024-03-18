"First time I saw my team struggling" - Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's grueling schedule finally caught up with them against Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp conceded that their grueling fixture congestion finally caught up to them in their 4-3 loss against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

The Reds were in cruise control, leading the game 2-1 until the 87th minute when a lapse in concentration allowed United winger Antony to turn and score the equalizer and force extra-time.

Liverpool struck first in the extended period through Harvey Elliott, but another cheap giveaway allowed Marcus Rashford to slot it into the corner. In the dying embers of the match, another error from Elliott from a Reds' corner allowed Garnacho and Amad Diallo to launch a quick counterattack, with the latter scoring the winner in the 120th minute.

It was the 18th game of 2024 for Jurgen Klopp's men, who have been struck by a wave of injuries that could be attributed to the fixture congestion. The German believed that they had to run out of steam at some point, and rued the missed chances in the second half of normal time.

In his post-match presser, he first praised his side for their impressive play in the 90 minutes, saying:

"Today was on and above the edge. It was really tough for us... [Manchester] United had a clearly better start and scored the early goal... Then we got rhythm and looked really good and deserved to be 2-1 up. Then the second half was exceptional."

However, he then cursed their missed chances, especially at a formidable stadium like Old Trafford, adding:

"We didn't finish the game off and when you leave the door open away at Old Trafford, it's clear that they will get chances... It was then really hard for us. That was the first time I saw my team really struggling, that's how it is. We played a lot of football recently and then go 3-2 up and all good and then they win 4-3... Congratulations to [Manchester] United, they fought extremely hard as well."

Liverpool join PSG in race for €22 million rated young, versatile defender

Liverpool have reportedly joined French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race to sign versatile defender Jorrel Hato from Dutch side AFC Ajax, according to Football Insider.

The Dutchman, who can be deployed as a centre-back as well as a left-back, just turned 18 this month and was rewarded with a new, long-term contract lasting till 2028.

This could make a potential transfer highly tricky for Liverpool and PSG, given the fact that he is also an integral part of the Eredivisie outfit's first team. He has already made 39 appearances across competitions this season, seeing his market valuation rise to €22 million (via Transfermarkt).

Liverpool reportedly believe in Hato's incredible potential but are concerned about his physicality and how he would adapt to the Premier League's tough nature.

Given that the Reds are already moving towards a youth revolution, they will be determined to add a defender of great quality and promise in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Hato could be the solution to their defender conundrum, adding great depth and versatility to their backline.