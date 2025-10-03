"First time I’ve thought the manager got it wrong there" - Peter Crouch questions Arne Slot's 'strange' tactics in Liverpool loss to Galatasaray

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has questioned Arne Slot's decision to play a midfielder at right back and a right back at right wing in the Reds' 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ad

Slot raised eyebrows with his tactical setup during his side's clash with the Turkish champions. The Dutchman deployed Dominik Szoboszlai, who is naturally a midfielder, in the right back position and Jeremie Frimpong, a right back by trade, in the right wing in place of Mohamed Salah.

After the defeat, Slot was subject to criticism from pundits for his tactical choices. Speaking to Paddy Power in an exclusive interview, Crouch branded the tactics 'strange,' insisting Slot made some mistakes in the game against Galatasaray. The former Liverpool striker said:

Ad

Trending

"Arne Slot made some mistakes in the Galatasaray game. Salah very rarely sits on the bench, playing Frimpong higher up, Szoboszlai at right back. It did feel a bit strange, the tactics. That’s the first time I’ve thought the manager got it wrong there. But other than that, I don’t think anyone is firing quite yet – Arsenal, City, Liverpool, Chelsea – everyone’s faltered.”

Ad

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney also echoed Crouch's sentiments, claiming Ruben Amorim would get 'absolutely slaughtered' if he were to try the same at Old Trafford.

Peter Crouch backs Florian Wirtz to 'come good' at Liverpool

Speaking further, Peter Crouch leapt to the defense of Florian Wirtz, backing the German midfielder to turn the corner at Liverpool.

Writz, who broke the British transfer record as the most expensive midfielder this summer, is yet to justify his price tag at Anfield. He has played nine games for the Reds across competitions but is yet to score a goal and has recorded only one assist.

Ad

Crouch stated that Wirtz was expected to hit the ground running given his hefty price tag. However, he urged critics to give him more time to settle at Anfield. He said:

"Wirtz is a player, I think he's a class act. We're looking at him through 100-million-pound glasses. If he came through the youth team, we would be saying ‘oh what a fantastic, talented player.’ But if you cost £100 million, you need to hit the ground running, and that quite clearly hasn't happened. I had a difficult time when I didn’t score for ages, and I know the fans will stick by him. I genuinely do think he'll come good.

Ad

"I don't think anyone's created more chances than Wirtz this season. So the stats are there, once people start putting them away, or he starts them putting away, the confidence will grow and I think things will really go for him. He reminds me, in some ways, of Coutinho as someone who scored goals and he just needs a bit more luck."

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More