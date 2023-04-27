"First vs a middle-of-the-table team" - Paul Merson delivers harsh Arsenal verdict after 4-1 Manchester City loss

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has delivered a brutal assessment of the Gunners’ performance in their 4-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday (April 26).

Merson said that there was a massive gulf in quality between the two teams, adding that Mikel Arteta’s side could end up finishing as many as ten points behind City.

The Premier League leaders visited the Etihad for a top-of-the-table clash, but the Cityzens completely outclassed the visitors, walking away with a resounding 4-1 win.

Merson, who won two league titles with Arsenal, said that it was men against boys at the Etihad, admitting that he expected the Londoners to get at least a draw. He said on Sky Sports News (via HITC):

“I thought Arsenal would give it a go. I thought they would have a chance and knick a draw here. It’s been chalk and cheese. The gulf is like, you wouldn’t think this is first vs second. You would think this was first vs a middle-of-the-table team. It’s just mind-blowing how far ahead Manchester City are.”

He added:

“As I said before the game, they might not be in this position for the next ten years. That’s not an exaggeration. You watch this, and you think ‘well, how are they going to finish above Man City next season?’ It’s nailed on nearly impossible for the season they have had.

“I mean, the way it’s going, you look at the fixtures and what Arsenal have got. It could be seven, eight, nine or ten points by the end. The gulf is just huge; it’s just ridiculous.”

Kevin De Bruyne bagged a brace, while Erling Haaland and John Stones scored one apiece to help City to a comfortable win. Rob Holding netted a consolation for the league leaders.

Despite failing to a damaging defeat, Arteta’s team remain atop the Premier League summit with a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side, though, are in control of the title race, as they have two games in hand.

Jamie Carragher says Manchester City ace Erling Haaland haunted Arsenal defenders

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said that the Gunners’ central defenders Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes looked terrified of Erling Haaland in the midweek clash.

The Norwegian striker dominated the box, muscling them off the ball time and time again before scoring in the 95th minute. Moreover the former Borussia Dortmund man assisted both of Kevin De Bruyne’s goals. The Holding-Gabriel pairing never looked like keeping Haaland quiet.

During the game, Carragher tweeted:

“The Arsenal centre-backs are terrified of Haaland! (So would I be!)”

Haaland’s 95th-minute strike came off a deflection from Holding, who could not deal with Phil Foden’s delivery. The strike took the Manchester City striker's tally to 49 across competitions and 33 goals in 29 Premier League games this season. He also has seven league assists.

