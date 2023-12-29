"Fits perfectly in that position" – Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to sign 28-year-old as replacement for Casemiro

Ex-Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has urged his former club to launch a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich, 28, is widely regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the world right now. He has helped Bayern Munich lift a whopping 20 trophies since arriving from VfB Stuttgart for around £6 million in 2015.

Speaking to British online betting website Betfair, Berbatov shared his thoughts on United's links with Kimmich. He opined (h/t Football365):

"Going forward with the takeover, I wonder how brave Manchester United will be in the transfer market. Joshua Kimmich is being linked, but he's such an important player for Bayern Munich. Can I see him leaving Bayern and coming to United in the January transfer window? I don't think that will happen."

Asserting that Kimmich could replace Casemiro, Berbatov continued:

"Maybe we can speak about this transfer in the summer, but he's someone who is highly regarded at his current club. With Casemiro's injuries and form, maybe United are going to look for a replacement."

Berbatov, who helped Manchester United lift eight trophies, concluded:

"Let's not forget about Scott McTominay though, he's there and playing well, but if Casemiro is not going to be counted on to continue to play because of his age and injuries, then of course, you need to buy someone to replace him. Kimmich is someone who fits perfectly in that position, but does he want to leave Bayern? That's going to be a tough decision."

Kimmich, who has a contract until June 2025 at Bayern, has scored 41 goals and laid out 100 assists in 367 appearances for his team so far.

Casemiro, on the other hand, has endured a tough time this term. The 31-year-old Brazilian struggled to shine for Manchester United before succumbing to a serious hamstring injury earlier in October this year.

Manchester United interested in signing ex-Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee soon

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have identified Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee as a top target ahead of the winter window. They are thought to be serious about activating his £35 million exit clause.

Zirkzee, 22, has popped up as one of the most in-form attackers in the Serie A this season. He has scored eight goals and contributed four assists in 19 appearances across competitions for Thiago Motta's side.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag's outfit are reportedly keeping close tabs on Timo Werner, Donyell Malen, and Serhou Guirassy right now.