“Five chances to win the Champions League” - Javier Tebas makes incredible claim on Kylian Mbappe’s reported 5-year deal with Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas has taken a cheeky dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), claiming that Kylian Mbappe will have five shots at winning the Champions League should he join Real Madrid. He also indirectly revealed that the Frenchman will be moving to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Ole, Tebas stated that Mbappe was one of the best players in the world. He added that the reported move would make Real Madrid stronger, but wouldn't guarantee them titles. He said:

"Mbappe? At Real Madrid next year, next season. He is one of the best in the world, but hey, there are also Vinicius and Bellingham. Madrid is going to have a great squad. Of course that does not guarantee championships."

He also took a cheeky dig at PSG, indirectly pointing how Mbappe failed to win the UEFA Champions League with the Ligue 1 side. He said:

"Kylian Mbappé will have 5 years of contract at Real Madrid, so 5 years of chances to win the Champions League!"

The PSG star was yet to reveal his next club but announced that he will leave the Ligue 1 side this summer. In a video released last week on his social media accounts, Mbappe said:

"Now I'm turning a new page in my life. What comes next is very exciting, but that's another matter. I know it was very important for my father that I made history in Ligue 1 before leaving, and I think, with humility, that I've done that."

Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Javier Tebas excited to see Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid

Javier Tebas said Kylian Mbappe's reported move to Real Madrid will make La Liga even stronger. However, he does not believe that Los Blancos will dominate the league and claims that Barcelona will be in the running with their young squad.

He told Ole:

"We have a great competition and we bring in players. And new players always appear. At Barça I already saw Yamal as a boy, Pedri and Gavi. And at Madrid, Vinicius, Bellingham and what's next is Mbappe."

He added:

"The epic is something that you could say is inside Real Madrid because it happens season after season. It is becoming champion of the issues. Sometimes they do not get everything, but most of the time theywins. This marks a little bit of validity of LaLiga, doesn't it?"

Real Madrid are reportedly the only club in the running to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal tried to sign the Frenchman last summer but he rejected a €200 million per season offer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.