Flamengo mock Chelsea on social media before deleting posts after 3-1 win at Club World Cup

Flamengo mocked Chelsea with two social media posts following their 3-1 win over the London giants at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian club, however, have since deleted the posts.
The Blues arrived at the game on the back of the 2-0 win over LAFC in the inaugural tie of the tourament. Chelsea locked horns with Flamengo at the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, June 20.
The Premier League side took the lead through Pedro Neto in the 13th minute, but the Brazilian club got back into the game through Bruno Henrique's 62nd minute strike. Danilo then put Flamengo ahead three minutes later, before disaster struck the Blues.
Nicolas Jackson received a straight red in the 68th minute, just four minutes after coming off the bench. Wallace Yan put the game to bed in the 83rd minute to sum up a fine outing for the Brazilian club.
Following the game, Flamengo shared two posts on social media making fun of Chelsea and their star player, Cole Palmer.
Interestingly, Palmer featured for the second time since taking up the No. 10 shirt this summer, but had an outing to forget. The Englishman was an isolated figure on the right wing, before he was hauled off in the 82nd minute. The London giants next face ES Tunis on Tuesday, June 24, in their final game of the group stages.
What has Enzo Maresca said about Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea future?
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that Nicola's Jackson's disciplinary issues will have no bearing on his future. The Senegalese striker's future has come under scrutiny following the Blues' acquisition of Liam Delap.
The London giants roped in the English striker from Ipswich Town this summer. Chelsea are also linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike at the moment.
Speaking after the game, as cited by The Athletic, Maresca said that Jackson was aware that his disciplinary record is not good for the team.
“No, the red card has nothing to do with Nico’s future. He had the first one against Newcastle when Liam was not even here and another one (against Flamengo). I’m not sure that it’s 100 per cent a red card but the referee decided for that, and Nico knows very well that in both situations (it) was not something good for the team,” said Maresca.
The Senegalese striker is under contract with the Blues until 2033.