Flamengo mock Chelsea on social media before deleting posts after 3-1 win at Club World Cup

Flamengo mocked Chelsea with two social media posts following their 3-1 win over the London giants at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian club, however, have since deleted the posts.

The Blues arrived at the game on the back of the 2-0 win over LAFC in the inaugural tie of the tourament. Chelsea locked horns with Flamengo at the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, June 20.

The Premier League side took the lead through Pedro Neto in the 13th minute, but the Brazilian club got back into the game through Bruno Henrique's 62nd minute strike. Danilo then put Flamengo ahead three minutes later, before disaster struck the Blues.

Trending

Nicolas Jackson received a straight red in the 68th minute, just four minutes after coming off the bench. Wallace Yan put the game to bed in the 83rd minute to sum up a fine outing for the Brazilian club.

Following the game, Flamengo shared two posts on social media making fun of Chelsea and their star player, Cole Palmer.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Palmer featured for the second time since taking up the No. 10 shirt this summer, but had an outing to forget. The Englishman was an isolated figure on the right wing, before he was hauled off in the 82nd minute. The London giants next face ES Tunis on Tuesday, June 24, in their final game of the group stages.

What has Enzo Maresca said about Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea future?

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that Nicola's Jackson's disciplinary issues will have no bearing on his future. The Senegalese striker's future has come under scrutiny following the Blues' acquisition of Liam Delap.

The London giants roped in the English striker from Ipswich Town this summer. Chelsea are also linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike at the moment.

Speaking after the game, as cited by The Athletic, Maresca said that Jackson was aware that his disciplinary record is not good for the team.

“No, the red card has nothing to do with Nico’s future. He had the first one against Newcastle when Liam was not even here and another one (against Flamengo). I’m not sure that it’s 100 per cent a red card but the referee decided for that, and Nico knows very well that in both situations (it) was not something good for the team,” said Maresca.

The Senegalese striker is under contract with the Blues until 2033.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More