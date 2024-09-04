“Flick has played a key role” - Dani Olmo opens up on how Hansi Flick convinced him to make Barcelona switch 

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo has opened up on the role played by new boss Hansi Flick in his move to the Camp Nou this summer. The former Barca academy graduate arrived from RB Leipzig.

As per the BBC, the 26-year-old - coming off a Euro 2024 triumph with Spain - has come in a deal worth €60 million. Olmo has signed a six-year deal with a reported release clause of €500 million.

Having scored on his competitive Barca debut in the 2-1 La Liga win at Rayo Vallecano, Olmo told RAC1 (via Tribal Football) about his 'dream debut' and how the Blaugrana approached him:

“Personally, I didn’t suffer because I knew it would be solved. I wanted to play, but it was a dream debut and that’s what I’m left with.

“In the final stretch (of Euro 2024) I knew that Barcelona were interested in signing me, but I didn’t want to get distracted. Then I went on vacation for a week, and when I came back, we closed everything. It was very fast, and two weeks after the end of the European Championship, we had reached an agreement."

He added about the mentality of his new club and Flick's role in his Camp Nou move:

“I’ve always tried to give my best in all the teams and now at Barcelona we have the objective of winning. Whoever comes has to do it with a winning mentality; if not, they have the wrong club. I want to win with this club, and that’s why I’m here.”

(Hansi) Flick has played a key role. His idea was that he would play in this position of 10. The adaptation has been perfect. I have a good relationship with Flick, and he’s very clear about what he wants from me.”

Olmo scored thrice at Euro 2024 as La Roja won the European Championship for a record fourth time by beating England 2-1 in the final.

How has Dani Olmo fared for Barcelona?

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo has had a superb start to life at the Camp Nou. After missing the first two La Liga games of the season due to a delay in his registration, Olmo made a goalscoring debut for the Blaugrana.

Coming off the bench, he netted an 82nd-minute winner at Rayo Vallecano after Pedri had hauled the Blaugrna back to level terms with a 60th-minute equaliser following Unai Lopez's ninth-minute opener for Vallecano.

Dani Olmo then made his first start for Barca and marked the occasion with another goal, once again scoring in the 82nd minute. Flick's side won 7-0 at home to Valladolid to go four points clear at the top after four games.

