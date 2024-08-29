"Flick rubbing his hands as we speak", "Of course" - Barcelona fans react as they draw Bayern Munich in UCL 24/25 draw

Barcelona fans on X had conflicting reactions after La Blaugrana drew Bayern Munich in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw. The Catalan giants have a torrid record against the record Bundesliga champions in the last few editions of the UCL.

Barca's last Champions League win against Bayern came in the first leg of the 2014-15 semi-finals. They secured a 3-0 win, courtesy of a brace from Lionel Messi and a goal from Neymar. Since then, they have lost six games on the bounce, scoring just four goals and conceding 22 (2-3, 2-8, 0-3, 0-3, 0-2, 0-3).

Barcelona's heaviest defeat of the six games came in the quarterfinals of the 2019-20 edition. The Bavarians demolished the Catalans 8-2 and eventually went on to win the final against PSG (1-0).

Bayern's title-winning coach from that campaign, Hansi Flick, is now Barca's head coach. This has led to the increased belief among Blaugrana fans that they can exact revenge on their long-term rivals.

After being drawn up against Bayern in the 2024-25 league phase, @AlfieBk1 wrote:

"(Hansi) Flick rubbing his hands as we speak."

Conversely, with four crying emojis, @Dark1357547 added:

"OFC WE GET THEM NOT SURPRISED."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"VAMOSSS REDEMPTION SEASON ONN," @FCBDabbe claimed.

"Let Hansi Flick and (Robert) Lewandowski do their work," @Timiskid_Culers wrote.

"Of course hahahaha," @nikos2711 wrote.

"We actually can't escape them," @frenkiedegoat__ noted.

"(Dani) Olmo is bayerns nightmare just needs to be fit," @shankhamj claimed.

"There's no way we lose to Vincent Kompany," @ZeemziCs wrote.

"At least we’re not playing them away," @Niz0182 wrote.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund: A look at Barcelona's eight opponents in the 2024-25 UCL league phase

Barcelona have been drawn up against some top European sides in the league phase of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season.

The Blaugrana will take on Germany's two most successful clubs - Bayern Munich (at home) and Borussia Dortmund (away). From Pot 2, they will face 2023-24 UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta (at home) and two-time European Cup winners SL Benfica (away).

From Pot 3, the Catalans will take on Swiss side BSC Young Boys (at home) and Serbian champions FK Crvena Zvezda (away). From the final pot, they will take on UCL debutants Stade Brestois 29 (at home) and 2016 Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco (away).

Barcelona have only added two players - Dani Olmo (reported €55 million from RB Leipzig) and Pau Victor (reported €2.7 million from Girona) in the transfer window. With key players like Gavi, Andreas Christensen, and Ronald Araujo sidelined with injuries, the eight-game UCL league phase will be a true test of Hansi Flick's squad depth and man-management.

