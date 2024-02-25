"Flop of the match", "Overhyped player" - Chelsea fans rip into star for his 'abysmal' performance in Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool

Chelsea were dealt a harsh blow as they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and their fans have placed some of the blame on Enzo Fernandez.

It was a tense match at Wembley on Sunday (February 25), which saw a late extra-time goal by Virgil van Dijk decide the match. He scored with a header from a corner in the 118th minute, a little too late for the Blues to find their way back.

Notably, in the 32nd minute, Mauricio Pochettino's men scored first. Raheem Sterling put the ball in the back of the net, taking advantage of a pass from Nicolas Jackson. However, a VAR review showed that Jackson was offside in the buildup to the goal.

Jurgen Klopp's men also scored a goal in normal, which VAR cancelled for offside. It was Virgil van Dijk who found the net on the hour mark. While his effort didn't count that time, he rose to the occasion late on to win the game for Liverpool.

For a section of Chelsea fans onlin, much of the post-match discussion centered on Enzo Fernandez's performance. Despite his efforts in the midfield, including making seven tackles, one missed chance in the second half stood out. He was also dribbled past five times and sometimes struggled to keep pace with the Reds.

Many fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with one writing on X:

"Enzo flop of the match"

Another added:

"Enzo is one hell of a overhyped player. Useless"

A third said:

"Enzo abysmal"

Here is a selection of their posts:

A fan added:

A fan mentioned:

A fan was quite angry:

Another fan said:

Mauricio Pochettino has reacted to Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Liverpool

Before Van Dijk scored for Liverpool, Chelsea had several opportunities to win the match. The Reds were fielding some less experienced players in key positions, as they have struggled with injury crises. However, the Blues couldn't capitalize on this, and their missed chances came back to haunt them after Van Dijk's goal.

As the goal entered, the camera caught Mauricio Pochettino slumped over the advertising boards in disappointment. Speaking about his emotions in the press conference after the loss to Liverpool, the manager said (via Football London):

"My emotions, I feel the same as the players. I'm so disappointed, so painful.

"In football, it is always about having the opportunity. When you arrive for the final, but after when you don't get what you want, all of the effort after seven or eight months, it's so big. It's painful. But we are competitive."

Chelsea now have to look towards the FA Cup, where they face Leeds United at home in the fifth round on February 28. They will then to the Premier League to face Brentford away on March 2.