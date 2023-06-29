Florent Malouda names the 2 PL clubs that will be closest to Manchester City in the title race next season

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has backed Liverpool and Manchester United to be the closest to Manchester City in the Premier League next season.

The Cityzens' dominance in the competition is unmatched at the moment. They have won five of the last six Premier League seasons and also won the European treble during the last campaign.

Arsenal looked like they could win the title this year but amassing just 15 out of a possible 30 points since the start of April ended their hopes. Manchester City will undoubtedly be the favorites to defend their Premier League crown for the second season in a row.

Malouda, however, thinks Liverpool and Manchester United could come close to them in the title race. The one-time Premier League winner with Chelsea told Genting Casino:

"If I think of the teams that will be the closest to Manchester City next season, then I think it will be Liverpool and Manchester United. They will be looking to add quality to their squads – Liverpool have already done this by capturing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton – but we know that the top four is the minimum requirement – they will want to challenge City in the long run."

Liverpool had a poor season last time out where they finished outside the top four (5th) for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Manchester United, meanwhile, finished third with 75 points — their second-best points tally since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Ilkay Gundogan lavishes praise on Manchester City goal-machine

Norway hot-shot Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City last summer from Borussia Dortmund after the English side triggered his £51 million release clause.

At Dortmund, where Gundogan played before moving to the Etihad in 2016, Haaland netted 86 goals in 89 games across competitions. There were doubts if he could replicate that same form in England.

The 22-year-old did that, and some. He finished the season with 36 Premier League goals in 35 games — the most in the history of the competition. He also won the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot after scoring 12 times.

Speaking about Haaland to the Player's Tribune, Gundogan said:

"Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when he came here. You see the goals and all the attention that he was getting at Dortmund, and you wonder if he’s going to fit with the group.

"But when I got to know him, I was so surprised how someone could be that talented and still have the will to be even better every single day. He’s never satisfied. I feel like there are no limits for him."

The two players will be separated next month when Gundogan joins Barcelona on a free transfer.

Poll : 0 votes