"Florentino did not behave well with me" - Cristiano Ronaldo on how Real Madrid president tried to change his mind about Juventus transfer

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez did not treat him well during negotiations regarding his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also delved into why he left Los Blancos for Juventus in 2018, despite Perez attempting to change his mind.

Cristiano Ronaldo established himself as one of the greatest footballers in history during his time at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. The 39-year-old became the club's all-time goalscorer with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances across all competitions. He also won 15 major honors at the club.

Despite winning the UEFA Champions League at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, Ronaldo joined Serie A giants Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €100 million.

During an interview with his friend Edu Aguirre, the Portugal icon opened up on his departure from Real Madrid, saying (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“In the negotiations phase when I was leaving Real Madrid, Florentino did not behave well with me. I understood that, because that is always his style.”

He added:

“I left Real Madrid because I wanted a new chapter. I told Perez about it, he accepted, but later he tried to come back, and there was no going back for me, because I had given my word to Juventus.”

Cristiano Ronaldo flourished at Juventus over the next three seasons, helping the Old Lady win five trophies, including two Serie A titles.

"Numbers don’t lie" - Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is 'the best in history' even if he doesn't reach 1,000 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo reckons he will remain the best footballer of all time even if he doesn't reach 1,000 career goals. He delved into the topic from the aforementioned interview with Edu Aguirre.

Ronaldo scored twice during Al-Nassr's 4-0 win over Al-Wasl in their AFC Champions League clash last night (February 3). This took his tally to 923 goals and 257 assists in 1,261 appearances across all competitions for club and country.

Many fans reckon Ronaldo can reach the elusive target of 1,000 career goals even though he is set to turn 40 this week. He stated (via Fabrizio Romano):

“If I finish on 920, 925 goals… it doesn't matter to me at all. I AM THE BEST IN HISTORY. Period. If I reach 1,000 goals, great. If not, that's fine too. Numbers don’t lie."

Cristiano Ronaldo will next be in action against Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, February 7.

