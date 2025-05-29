"Florentino, bring CR7" - Real Madrid fans hang banner outside training facilities asking club to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid fans have hung a banner outside the club's Valdebebas training complex, indicating that they want Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club. The notice was intended for club president Florentino Perez, who was asked to re-sign the Portuguese player.

Ronaldo, who spent nine years at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, is under contract with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. However, there is recent buzz about his future, which has arisen from his own recent social media post. The legendary striker put up the message, "This chapter is over," which has only added fuel to the speculation about him leaving Al Nassr.

Following this, Madrid fans left a banner for Florentino Perez at Valdebebas, which read (via El Chiringuito TV):

"Florentino, sign CR7"

While at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo was very successful with four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles. Fans will wait for any updates about Ronaldo's future and hope they see him playing in a Madrid jersey again.

However, it is worth noting that this would be unlikely. The Spanish juggernauts have begun a new era under Xabi Alonso, and they have focused on signing players under age 30 in recent years. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has turned 40.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid

Back in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that the breakdown in his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was the main reason behind his departure from the club. The Portuguese forward signed with Juventus for €100 million after nine award-winning years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He had an interview with France Football soon afterwards, where he stated that he felt that he was not appreciated by the club's hierarchy. The legendary striker said (via OneFootball):

“I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start.

“In the first four or five years there, I had the feeling of being ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’. Less afterwards. The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean."

He continued:

“That’s what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I’d look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that, but the truth is that I always had the impression that the president would not hold me back."

After leaving Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo spent three years in Italy with Juventus before deciding to return to Manchester United. However, just over a year later, he had fallen out with the Old Trafford hierarchy. He agreed to mutual termination of his contract in November 2023, before joining Al-Nassr in January 2024.

