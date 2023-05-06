Florentino Perez has blacklisted seven players at Real Madrid as he eyes big changes this summer - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing for a significant squad overhaul ahead of next season.

As per Fichajes, the club has blacklisted seven players whose contracts expire soon. Perez is determined to let go of those who have not performed at the expected level this season.

The biggest name on the list is former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. Real Madrid signed the winger in 2019 for a club-record fee of €115 million. However, the 32-year-old has only scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 75 games. The Belgian international's injury woes are another reason for Perez's disappointment.

Among others who are set to leave is Andriy Lunin, whose contract ends in 2024. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has only played 12 games this season. Spanish center-back Jesus Vallejo, whose contract ends in 2025 and who has only played four games this term, is also on the list.

Spanish right-back Alvaro Odrizola, who has managed just five appearances this campaign, is another player who will not continue at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. Ferland Mendy, the French left-back whose contract ends in 2025 and who has registered one assist in 25 games this season, is also up for sale.

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, who will become a free agent in the summer, has not seen enough playing time this season and does not want to renew. The 26-year-old has one goal and eight assists in 40 games played this season.

Lastly, Mariano Daaz, the 29-year-old Dominican forward, will become a free agent in the summer. He has played only ten games this season.

The departure of these players will allow Real Madrid to undertake new signings and have a more competitive squad for next season. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is rumored to be their next big-money signing ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid enquire about Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani - Report

Real Madrid have reportedly shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto. Los Blancos are looking to bolster their attacking options and could make a move for the France international in the upcoming transfer window.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| JUST IN: Real Madrid have asked about Randal Kolo Muani. 🎖️| JUST IN: Real Madrid have asked about Randal Kolo Muani. @MatteMoretto 🚨🎖️| JUST IN: Real Madrid have asked about Randal Kolo Muani. @MatteMoretto https://t.co/zaluF29FJx

The 24-year-old has been in top form for his club, scoring 21 goals and 15 assists in 41 appearances this season, including 13 goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga.

His performance has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Bayern Munich and Manchester United, with the latter reportedly rating him higher than Victor Osimhen.

