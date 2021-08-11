Florentino Perez comments on rumors of his role in Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has rebuffed reports that he forced Barcelona to let Lionel Messi leave. Perez claims it is 'impossible' for him to have any influence on the Argentine's departure.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona this week after the club was unable to renew his contract. Messi had a five-year deal agreed with the Catalan club, with wages reduced by 50%.

🎙🚨| Official statement from Florentino Perez: “It is impossible for me to have any influence on Messi's departure or on any other decision of the Barcelona team.” @elchiringuitotv #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 11, 2021

Florentino Perez was accused of forcing Lionel Messi out of Barcelona by Javier Tebas and Jaume Llopis. Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, the Real Madrid president said:

"It is impossible for me to have any influence on Messi's departure or on any other decision of the Barcelona team."

Former Espai Barca commission member Jaume Llopis has accused Florentino Perez of influencing Barcelona's decision not to renew Lionel Messi's contract. He claims the club was forced to listen as the Real Madrid president supported them with the European Super League.

Some rumors last month suggested LaLiga were ready to help Barcelona if they quit the European Super League. However, if the Catalan club chose to stay in the breakaway league, they would not receive any help from the league to register Lionel Messi.

Jaume Llopis has said Joan Laporta was ready to accept the offer, but CEO Ferran Reverter threatened to resign if Barcelona agreed. Claiming that the CEO was acting on orders from Florentino Perez, he told El Larguero:

"The new CEO demanded a lot. The CEO of Barca threatened Laporta with resigning if he (Laporta) signed with CVC. Florentino convinced him because he had already supported the Super League. Between the CEO and Florentino, they convinced Laporta that he has to fire Messi and not sign with CVC."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas also added fuel to the fire by hinting at Florentino Perez's role in Lionel Messi's departure. He tweeted:

Esto empieza a aclararse ...¿quien manda en el FCB?... Sin Messi y sin 270 millones de euros, plan perfecto.... https://t.co/WN1wPATecD — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) August 9, 2021

"This is starting to become clear…who is in control of FCB? Without Messi, without 270million, perfect plan…"

PSG have officially unveiled Lionel Messi, and he is set to make his debut soon. They face Strasbourg Alsace this weekend in Ligue 1, where the Argentine could feature.

