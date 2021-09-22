"Florentino Perez and I saw each other on a few occasions" - Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski admits meeting Real president

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he held talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. However, Lewandowski refused to disclose what the duo spoke about during their meetings.

Real Madrid have been linked with Lewandowski for some time, but a move has not materialized. The Bayern Munich star has been happy in the Bundesliga for the majority of his career and has won the league title nine times – twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times with his current side.

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official I would like to thank my family, team mates, coaches and the entire @FCBayern team🙏I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together as a team. Thank you! #GoldenShoe2021 I would like to thank my family, team mates, coaches and the entire @FCBayern team🙏I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together as a team. Thank you! #GoldenShoe2021 https://t.co/UzECuxSd03

While receiving the Golden Shoe at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, Robert Lewandowski was asked if he ever held talks with Real Madrid. He confirmed meetings with Florentino Perez but did not disclose if they were transfer talks.

"Of course, Florentino Pérez and I saw each other on a few occasions, one of which was after a game against Real Madrid. I can't tell you what happened during this conversation," Lewandowski said.

Robert Lewandowski addresses Bayern Munich exit talks

Robert Lewandowski has dismissed speculation that he could be leaving Bayern Munich soon. The Poland striker was linked with Chelsea this summer, while there was also interest from various other clubs around Europe.

However, the Bayern Munich star has no interest in pushing for a move away from the Bundesliga.

"I don't have to prove myself in another league. In the Champions League, I can compete with the best from other leagues. [At the moment] I am 100 percent focused on Bayern Munich, I don't think about anything other than my team," Lewandowski said.

When asked if he was worried about the prospect of Erling Haaland replacing him at Bayern Munich, Lewandowski claimed he was here to stay.

"I am still here - and I will be here for a long time! Age, these are just numbers. I feel very good, I have the best stats I've ever had. I know that with my body I can play at the top level for years to come. I'm like a good wine and I hope to get even better."

Bayern Munich take on Greuther Furth in the Bundesliga on Friday before facing Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday.

