Florentino Perez makes incredible Ballon d'Or claim as Real Madrid win 15th UEFA Champions League trophy

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has a unique solution to who among his Champions League winning stars should win the Balloon d’Or. Los Blancos have been magical this season, also winning the Copa De Espana and La Liga at a canter.

The Madrid-based club has been unplayable all through the season, beating almost everyone on their way in every competition. They have only lost two games in all competitions this season.

As a result, a couple of players on the team have been tipped to win the greatest individual prize in football for their performances this season. Picking between Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr or even the departing Toni Kroos is a hard decision to make.

Trending

Los Blancos president, Florentino Perez also couldn't bring himself to pick one of his stars and had a novel solution to the question when asked. He said:

"Ballon d’Or? I give it to everyone."

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez ushers more Champions League success

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is the most successful club president in European football. The Spanish businessman has worked wonders with the Spanish club, leading them to another golden era.

Since his arrival to the storied club as president in 2000, he has lifted 34 trophies as president a phenomenal achievement. Of those trophies, seven have been the hallowed UEFA Champions League.

It is truly a testament to his ability as a steward that since the turn of the century he has won as many titles in Europe’s premier competition as the second most successful club in it has. His success on and off the pitch has also seen Los Blancos cemented as one of the most successful brands on the planet, continuing to grow their revenue.

The Real Madrid president will pleased with his efforts in recruitment, with the team continuing to boast the best players on the planet on its books. Under his guidance, Los Blancos can not be ruled out of adding another Champions League title, the competition he loves the most, to their collection.