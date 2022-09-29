Florentino Perez reactivates interest in 24-year-old star Zinedine Zidane wanted at Real Madrid: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reactivated his interest in signing Houssem Aouar from Olympique Lyon. Zinedine Zidane was a big admirer of the player during his time at the helm of Los Blancos.

Aouar is a fine midfielder who has the class and the end product in his store. He has been an undisputed starter for Olympique Lyon for a while. However, strangely enough, the midfielder has been demoted to the role of a substitute this season. He has played only 30 minutes of first-team football so far this season.

Aouar's contract with the French club is set to run out next summer and he is free to discuss a possible transfer with other clubs from January.

Signing free agents has become a new trend in the world of football in recent times. The Madrid giants capitalized on Antonio Rudiger's contract expiring this summer as the defender arrived on a free move after his spell with Chelsea.

Aouar might become yet another player that the Madrid giants sign on a free transfer. Apart from the Frenchman, Los Blancos are also interested in acquiring Joao Cancelo's signature from Manchester City.

However, unlike Aouar, the former Juventus man will not be available for free.

William Gallas names Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema as the best player in the world

Los Blancos superstar Karim Benzema has been in scintillating form in recent times. The Frenchman was crucial to the team's success last season as Los Blancos lifted the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies. He bagged 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games across competitions.

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas, who once termed N'Golo Kante the best player in the world, had this to say about the French striker in an interview with Genting Casino:

"Right now, he's [Kante] not the best player in the world. I think players like Karim Benzema has shown everyone he is the best player.

"After the season Karim Benzema had for Real Madrid, how can he not be the best player? With Real Madrid, he scored the most goals in La Liga and the Champions League. He was just magnificent, so give me one name? But for me, Karim was the best player."

Real Madrid sit atop the La Liga table with six wins from six games, the only club from the top five leagues with a 100 percent win record.

