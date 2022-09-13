Florian Plettenberg says European giants have made 'contact' with Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane's agent about potential transfer

Bayern Munich have approached Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane's brother and agent, Charlie Kane, for a potential transfer in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Kane, who has two years left on his current deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League for the past eight seasons. He is the third-highest goalscorer in the domestic league with 188 goals in 288 appearances.

A complete forward in every aspect, the 29-year-old guided Spurs to a second-place finish in the 2016/17 season, a UEFA Champions League final in 2019 and two League Cup runners-up spots in 2015 and 2021. He has registered 253 goals and 59 assists in 393 matches across all competitions for the north London outfit.

bet365 @bet365 Harry Kane is 29 years old.



He's already won a World Cup Golden Boot.



He's already the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.



He's only four goals away from becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer.



A once in a generation footballer. Harry Kane is 29 years old.He's already won a World Cup Golden Boot.He's already the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.He's only four goals away from becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer.A once in a generation footballer. https://t.co/6PNTN7EqnF

Speaking to Sky Germany, Plettenberg claimed that the England captain is keen on securing a transfer to Munich. He said:

"I am totally convinced Harry Kane will become a very, very hot topic at Bayern Munich for the next transfer window. It depends on the striker's performance this year."

He added:

"Bayern bosses have told them 'Let's see what happens. We have Mane. We have Coman, Sane, Gnabry and so on'. But if they don't work and they miss that number nine, then I have already told you, Bayern Munich is a number nine club. Harry Kane will become very hot."

He continued:

"There was definitely contact between the Bayern responsibles and Charlie Kane, the brother of Harry. We hear it confirmed that Harry Kane can really, really imagine joining Bayern. It's too early to say he will do this. It depends on the situation with Tottenham."

He concluded:

"Nobody could believe Sadio Mane would make that step from the Premier League to Bayern, so why shouldn't Harry Kane join him?"

Kane, who has been with Spurs since the age of 11, has opened his 2022-23 Premier League campaign on a positive note. He has already netted five times in six matches so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur will next travel to Sporting CP in their second UEFA Champions League Group D fixture on Tuesday (September 13).

Is Harry Kane likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur for greener pastures?

Even after spending more than eight years in the first-team, Harry Kane is yet to lift a single trophy at Tottenham Hotspur. He was on the radar of Manchester City last season but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy rejected four separate bids from the Cityzens (via GOAL).

Since then, Pep Guardiola's side have roped in Erling Haaland but the possibility of Kane departing the north London outfit remains high. He is set to turn 30 next July and will hope to move to a European giant, like Bayern Munich, in search of silverware.

