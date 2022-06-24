Florian Plettenburg provides definitive update on Cristiano Ronaldo's links to Bayern Munich

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Spanish outlet AS reported that the German giants were contemplating replacing Robert Lewandowski with the Portuguese superstar if the Pole departed this summer.

However, reliable Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg has provided a crucial update regarding the same. He ended the rumours from his side in a tweet. Plettenburg revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged move to Bayern Munich is off the charts and the striker will not be moving to Germany.

His tweet read:

"Update #Ronaldo: He will not join FC Bayern! More details tonight - in our show #TransferUpdate @SkySportDE"

The story in AS suggested that Ronaldo's entourage was aware of the Bavarians' interest in the player and are welcoming of their approach.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no relief for Barcelona in their advances to sign Lewandowski. The German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is not ready to bow down to any offers from the Catalan club. The club continues to maintain their stance that the Polish international is their player until 2023.

In an interview with BILD, Salihamidzic said, via Barca Universal:

“I don’t care about that (improved offer). I’m expecting to see Robert in training at Säbener Straße on July 12. He has a contract until the summer of 2023."

Cristiano Ronaldo growing nervous over Manchester United's inactivity in the market - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

The Portugal international wants to make the most of what could be his final year in elite football. At the age of 37, he still has the ambition to add more trophies to his cabinet and is well and truly capable of doing so. However, a report from Portuguese outlet Record suggests that the striker is having doubts over whether Manchester United can help him win any more trophies.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the transfers Manchester United's rivals have made and worried about United's inactivity in the market.



He does not want to spend one of his final years at the elite level with no chance of fighting for any titles.



The report suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of a 'nervous breakdown' due to the Red Devils' failure to sign any of their targets so far in the transfer window. The striker buys into the idea of Erik ten Hag's attacking style, but is unsure if they will be able to add quality players that can help him implement that style.

AS, who linked the Portuguese superstar to Bayern Munich, also based their stories on the same, blaming the lack of signings as a reason why Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford.

