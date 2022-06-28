“Football is more of a 24/7 lifestyle than it has ever been” – Paul Robinson salutes Manchester United man for work put in during pre-season

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as 'intelligent' for staying fit ahead of pre-season.

Manchester United are scheduled to begin their pre-season tour next month. They will also kick-off their 2022-23 campaign with a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7th.

As the Red Devils begin life under Erik ten Hag, Rashford has been putting in work behind-the-scenes to try and stay fit ahead of pre-season. The England international recently posted a video of himself doing sprints in training on his Instagram.

Robinson has been impressed with Rashford's desire to be in the best shape before he reports back at Manchester United for pre-season. The former Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper is now looking forward to seeing if the forward can hit the ground running ahead of the 2022-23 season. He told Football Insider:

“There are a lot of positives for Rashford. He can play in a lot of different positions which will help. It is good to see that he is already in training. Football is more of a 24/7 lifestyle than it has ever been. Players realize that it is all about getting that extra edge. Their body is their office. Their body is their money-making machine."

“The more physically fit they are, the better they will be and the more money they will earn. It will only benefit them. It is intelligent for Rashford to stay fit. Will he get an opportunity at the start of the season? We will have to wait and see."

“We have heard very little from the manager in regards to what kind of player he wants. It is up to Rashford to hit the ground running in pre-season.”

Manchester United's Rashford will look to bounce back next season

The Red Devils had a poor 2021-22 campaign as they failed to secure UEFA Champions League qualification. Rashford, in particular, also struggled for form last season.

Rashford amassed just 1657 minutes of playing time last season. The 24-year-old managed to score only five goals and provide two assists in the process.

The Englishman's poor form has even led to suggestions that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer. Former Manchester United star Daley Blind has reportedly convinced the player to stay put.

Having decided to stay with the Red Devils, Rashford will now be looking to impress Ten Hag ahead of the new season.

