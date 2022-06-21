Former Manchester United midfielder convinced Marcus Rashford to stay at Old Trafford: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Marcus Rashford decided to stay at Manchester United after receiving advice from Daley Blind.

Daley Blind left Manchester United back in 2018. Since then, he has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Ajax as captain and was also an integral part of the club’s run to the 2018 Champions league semifinals against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch defender/midfielder had thrived under Erik ten Hag who has already taken charge at Manchester United. Marcus Rashford has been continuously linked with a move away but looks set to stay. The forward was far from his best last campaign and scored only five goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

But Erik ten Hag will relish the prospect of getting the England forward back to his best



Still, Rashford is considered a big part of United’s future and fans will be happy that he is set to stay. The player reportedly received advice from Daley Blind and is now excited about the prospect of playing under the new manager.

Erik Ten Hag has a big task at hand to improve Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

One Manchester United player who seriously surprised many in the past season was Marcus Rashford, for all the wrong reasons. The winger looked like a shadow of his former self and is very unlikely to be part of England’s World Cup squad as a result. The 24-year old’s pace and ability to take on players has never been in doubt.

Marcus Rashford also possesses a mean shot and is fully capable of springing surprises with the dead ball. An overall return of 5 goals and 2 assists across 32 appearances is far from what fans have come to expect. The 24-year old was known for his constant urge to take on players and was a livewire until last season.

Rashford is also capable of playing as a striker and it will be a huge proble if he returns next season in the same kind of form he showed last campaign. Erik Ten Hag will know that he has two highly-talented English wingers in the form of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

GOAL @goal Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's chances of making England's World Cup squad don't sound too promising Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's chances of making England's World Cup squad don't sound too promising 😬 https://t.co/5a6iY9Txi8

Both the players have not been at their best recently for United and will be crucial for the team’s fortunes next season. Not being selected for the World Cup might have a further negative impact on their mindsets.

