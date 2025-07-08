Football agent Vincenzo Raiola names 26-year-old goalkeeper as his choice for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Vincenzo Raiola has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for the Ballon d'Or this year. The agent believes that the Ligue1 side would not have won the UEFA Champions League without the Italian in goal.

Speaking to the media recently, Raiola said Ousmane Dembele did well to get the goals, but PSG's success was down to the saves made by Donnarumma. He recalled the performances against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa in their UEFA Champions League run and said via YSScores:

"For me, Donnarumma deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. Ousmane Dembele has contributed a lot with his goals, but without Donnarumma's saves against Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, Paris would not have been able to win the Champions League."

Raiola went on to talk about the contract renewal of the Italian and confirmed that talks with PSG are ongoing. He added that it was normal for the talks to drag on, as it was about the best goalkeeper in the world. He added:

"We are in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain about extending his contract. These lengthy negotiations are normal, as he is the best goalkeeper in the world."

Donnarumma's current contract at PSG expires in 2026, and he will be free to hold talks with any club from January, should a new contract not be signed by then.

PSG president backs Ousmane Dembele for Ballon d'Or

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to DAZN earlier this month and backed Ousmane Dembele for the Ballon d'Or. He said that the credibility of the award was on the line if the Frenchman did not win it this year, and said:

"Ousmane's season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won't win the Ballon d’Or. If he doesn't win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d'Or. He has done everything."

Dembele also spoke to DAZN at the same time and admitted that he was thinking about the award. He added that the focus remains on team objectives, but believes he is close to getting his hands on the trophy. He said:

"I'm thinking about [the Ballon d'Or]. I know that, with the season that I have had, I am not far [from winning it], but I am focused on the objectives, before thinking about myself."

Apart from Dembele, PSG stars Vitinha and Nuno Mendes are also in the running for the Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese duo won the treble with PSG and went on to add the UEFA Nations League to their trophy collection in June.

