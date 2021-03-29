Football clubs take to Twitter to wish a happy Holi to those celebrating

Several football clubs across the world took to Twitter to wish a very happy Holi to those celebrating across the world. The Festival of Colors is predominantly celebrated by Hindus, but in recent years, Holi's cultural significance has seen it spread to all corners of the world.
Also known as the Festival of Love and the Festival of Spring, Holi marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring, with people across Asia and several other corners of the world using the joyous occasion to spend time with their family and loved ones.
The main highlight of the festival is undoubtedly the part where people gather in small groups to play with colors. Water guns and water balloons are used to spray colored water on one another, while dry powder made from indigenous substances like turmeric is also used.
In recent years, the festival of Holi has spread to all corners of the globe due to its cultural significance and appearance in pop culture. Football is one of the most followed sports on the planet, so it is only natural that clubs across the world take to social media to wish a happy Holi to those celebrating.
As people across the world continue to celebrate the joyous occasion of Holi, here are some of the best wishes from football clubs for the Festival of Colors.
