"Football is crazy" - Barcelona manager Xavi heaps praise on former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos

Barcelona manager Xavi was recently full of praise for Sevilla and former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. Speaking after the Blaugrana's 1-0 win over the side, Xavi said that Ramos was still a top player despite scoring an own goal that proved to be the difference.

Addressing a press conference, 43-year-old Xavi said (via barcauniversal.com):

“Football is crazy. These are the circumstances of life. It’s unexpected. Ramos is still playing and he was good today."

He added:

“Sergio Ramos is a spectacular defender. It’s incredible to see him at the top level at his age. He’s a great professional and I wish him all the best. He was unlucky to score an own goal today, but I love him a lot.”

The 37-year-old's error proved to be the difference as Barcelona beat Sevilla 1-0 in a highly entertaining game. Apart from the single blemish, the Spaniard looked great, hardly putting a foot wrong.

Ramos made a return to Spanish football, back to his boyhood club Sevilla after spending two years with Paris Saint-Germain. He rose up through the ranks at the club before joining Real Madrid in 2005, where he spent 16 glorious seasons.

Xavi lauds Barcelona youngster after strong performance against Sevilla

Lopez put in a great shift after coming on for Raphinha.

Barcelona head coach Xavi spoke highly of youngster Fermin Lopez after his great outing against Sevilla. Speaking after the game, the 43-year-old expressed his wish for the 20-year-old to remain at the club for a long time.

He said (via barcauniversal.com):

“Fermin has played very well, he’s a top player. I hope he will be at the club for a very long time. He dominates both legs, he doesn’t lose balls. He has 1v1 dribbling, he can shoot from outside the box. He has many conditions to be a Barça player for many years. He’s very generous, and I’m so happy for him.”

“If Fermín believes in himself, he can mark an era at Barça. He needs to believe that he’s a good player, that he can consistently put up good performances," Xavi added.

Lopez came off the bench in the 37th minute to replace Brazilian attacker Raphinha, who had to be taken off with an injury. Lopez has largely been used off the bench by Xavi this season, making three appearances in the league all as a substitute.

He came off the bench in Barcelona's last game against Mallorca and bagged the equalizer to salvage a draw. He made his La Liga debut in the 4-3 win over Villarreal.