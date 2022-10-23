“Football is so cruel”, “Genuinely ruined mood” – Fans react as Manchester United star Raphael Varane limps off in tears after suffering potential World Cup missing injury

Raphael Varane's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup appears to be in doubt after he picked up an injury during Manchester United's game against Chelsea.

He went down on the hour mark at Stamford Bridge after appearing to jolt his knee while tracking back to stop a Blues counterattack today (October 22). Concern immediately rose for the defender, who left the pitch in tears following the incident, although he did not require a stretcher.

Varane's Manchester United teammates attempted to console the centre-back, who has been a key part of Erik ten Hag's side this term. The France international has made 11 appearances across the campaign.

However, he has suffered numerous injury problems in recent times.

GOAL @goal Raphael Varane was absolutely distraught as he was taken off injured Raphael Varane was absolutely distraught as he was taken off injured 💔 https://t.co/WO5HfSHQI0

The injury will be a huge blow for Manchester United, with the defender being a sure-fire first-choice centre-half. His absence will also be a real concern for France, as Varane played a crucial role in their 2018 World Cup win in Russia.

After the incident, supporters took to Twitter to react to the injury, with many feeling sympathy for the former Real Madrid defender:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The World Cup is a month away… Raphael Varane was in tears as he came off injuredThe World Cup is a month away… Raphael Varane was in tears as he came off injured 💔The World Cup is a month away… https://t.co/KVqmRcFWOq

Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers Hard to watch Varane limp off in floods of Tears. Non-contact injury with the World Cup coming. Even in money-soaked modern football. Even with FIFAs corruption. The tournament remains the stuff of childhood dreams Hard to watch Varane limp off in floods of Tears. Non-contact injury with the World Cup coming. Even in money-soaked modern football. Even with FIFAs corruption. The tournament remains the stuff of childhood dreams 🙏 https://t.co/Kb5ckim2k0

. @utdcynical That Varane reaction and injury has genuinely ruined my mood ffs That Varane reaction and injury has genuinely ruined my mood ffs

ًE. @UtdEIIis a Martinez x Varane CB partnership hits like crack as well… how am I going to cop without it? a Martinez x Varane CB partnership hits like crack as well… how am I going to cop without it?

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Varane in tears because of his injury which might mean he misses out on the World Cup. Football is so cruel man. Varane in tears because of his injury which might mean he misses out on the World Cup. Football is so cruel man.

TC @totalcristiano That’s sad to see. Varane’s reaction… That’s sad to see. Varane’s reaction…

Zoba @Czooba Heartbreaking seeing Raphael Varane cry, hope it's nothing serious Heartbreaking seeing Raphael Varane cry, hope it's nothing serious https://t.co/Ru2bU7VVL4

Pundit feels sympathy for Manchester United defender Raphael Varane following injury blow

Former Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate also suffered his fair share of injuries during his career and expressed his sympathy for the Frenchman. He believes the centre-back would have worked incredibly hard to get back to full fitness and that this latest setback would be a devastating blow.

The former England defender told BBC Sport while on commentary duty:

"I have sympathy for Varane because I've been in that situation where you've got back fit, worked so hard, sacrificed and then your body lets you down. It's a horrible feeling."

BBC Sport journalist Phil McNulty was also critical of the Chelsea supporters who jeered Varane as he made his way off the pitch, as he stated:

"Raphael Varane was in tears as he made his way around the perimeter of the pitch and we are now at the stage when players will fear an injury will rule them out of the World Cup."

He added:

"And Varane, senselessly and embarrassingly, was jeered by large numbers of Chelsea fans as he went off for the crime of getting injured."

The Manchester United defender has claimed 87 caps for France and has been a favorite of Didier Deschamps since he took the job in 2012.

Paddy Power @paddypower Chelsea fans scream abuse at Raphael Varane for having the audacity to get injured and potentially miss the World Cup. Chelsea fans scream abuse at Raphael Varane for having the audacity to get injured and potentially miss the World Cup.

