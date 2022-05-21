“Football doesn’t get better than playing with Messi” – Fans react as Fabrizio Romano confirms Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG this summer, rejecting a move to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman was on the brink of joining the Spanish champions on a free transfer, with several reports suggesting that he had even agreed to personal terms.

However, the Parisians weren't ready to give up in their pursuit and have upped the ante by offering Mbappe higher wages and the power to make transfer decisions.

Mbappe turned down PSG's 'record-breaking' contract proposal earlier this year. He revealed just a few days ago that he's almost made his decision and will make it official next month before joining France's national team.

It was seen as a major hint that the 23-year-old was indeed switching from the Parc des Princes to the Santiago Bernabeu. Recent developments, however, indicate there could be a huge twist in the tale.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. 🤝



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎.



French football expert Romain Molina posted a cryptic tweet earlier this week that read, 'money talks and wins', followed by an emoji of Qatar's flag.

It was a hint that PSG's Qatari management have been able to convince the player to remain in the French capital with offers that no other club is seemingly capable of.

The club reportedly offered to double Mbappe's wages to around £4 million a month, making him the highest earner in world football with an additional £100 million in signing-on bonuses and 100% of his image rights.

If that wasn't enough, PSG also gave him the power to change managers according to his wishes and even call the shots in their transfer business.

All this appears to have won the Frenchman over, with Romano now revealing that Mbappe is set to extend his stay in Paris.

Some fans, however, believe Lionel Messi's influence was a factor in the decision. The Argentine joined forces with Mbappe following a shock transfer from Barcelona last summer.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

HereToStay @iam6iiix



He’s had a taste of playing with the greatest player of all time for just one season.



How can he leave that?



Football doesn’t get better than playing with Messi. @FabrizioRomano You cannot blame Mbappe for deciding to stay at PSG.He’s had a taste of playing with the greatest player of all time for just one season.How can he leave that?Football doesn’t get better than playing with Messi. @FabrizioRomano You cannot blame Mbappe for deciding to stay at PSG.He’s had a taste of playing with the greatest player of all time for just one season. How can he leave that?Football doesn’t get better than playing with Messi.

TrustXavi👏 @Xaviiscooking

Messi helping us even after leaving our club. My King Mbappe rejected the club of his dream so that he can keep playing with theMessi helping us even after leaving our club. My King Mbappe rejected the club of his dream so that he can keep playing with the 🐐.Messi helping us even after leaving our club. My King👑 https://t.co/NEbldqP96R

Mod @CFCMod_ Mbappe was twerking to join Real Madrid for years, the second the goat Lionel Messi joins his club he decided to stay.



Coincidence? I think not… Mbappe was twerking to join Real Madrid for years, the second the goat Lionel Messi joins his club he decided to stay. Coincidence? I think not…

PSG star's Real Madrid saga ends in a whimper

Mbappe was on Real Madrid's radar for years with the Santiago Bernabeu long touted as the destination for him to achieve Champions League success and also fulfill his dream of winning the Ballon d'Or.

But now, the transfer saga involving the Frenchman and the Spanish giants have ended in a whimper. Mbappe has decided to stay on, snubbing the chance to join the La Liga giants.

On the flip side, his PSG career hereafter will draw increased scrutiny, given all the money that's gone into convincing him to stay. There now will be a lot of pressure on the Frenchman to deliver European glory.

