“Football doesn’t get better than playing with Messi” – Fans react as Fabrizio Romano confirms Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG this summer, rejecting a move to Real Madrid.
The Frenchman was on the brink of joining the Spanish champions on a free transfer, with several reports suggesting that he had even agreed to personal terms.
However, the Parisians weren't ready to give up in their pursuit and have upped the ante by offering Mbappe higher wages and the power to make transfer decisions.
Mbappe turned down PSG's 'record-breaking' contract proposal earlier this year. He revealed just a few days ago that he's almost made his decision and will make it official next month before joining France's national team.
It was seen as a major hint that the 23-year-old was indeed switching from the Parc des Princes to the Santiago Bernabeu. Recent developments, however, indicate there could be a huge twist in the tale.
French football expert Romain Molina posted a cryptic tweet earlier this week that read, 'money talks and wins', followed by an emoji of Qatar's flag.
It was a hint that PSG's Qatari management have been able to convince the player to remain in the French capital with offers that no other club is seemingly capable of.
The club reportedly offered to double Mbappe's wages to around £4 million a month, making him the highest earner in world football with an additional £100 million in signing-on bonuses and 100% of his image rights.
If that wasn't enough, PSG also gave him the power to change managers according to his wishes and even call the shots in their transfer business.
All this appears to have won the Frenchman over, with Romano now revealing that Mbappe is set to extend his stay in Paris.
Some fans, however, believe Lionel Messi's influence was a factor in the decision. The Argentine joined forces with Mbappe following a shock transfer from Barcelona last summer.
PSG star's Real Madrid saga ends in a whimper
Mbappe was on Real Madrid's radar for years with the Santiago Bernabeu long touted as the destination for him to achieve Champions League success and also fulfill his dream of winning the Ballon d'Or.
But now, the transfer saga involving the Frenchman and the Spanish giants have ended in a whimper. Mbappe has decided to stay on, snubbing the chance to join the La Liga giants.
On the flip side, his PSG career hereafter will draw increased scrutiny, given all the money that's gone into convincing him to stay. There now will be a lot of pressure on the Frenchman to deliver European glory.