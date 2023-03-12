"Football is done, a non-contact sport" - Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's red card challenge goes viral, sparks online outrage

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's sending-off against Southampton on Sunday (March 12) has caused mass controversy. The Brazilian was handed his second straight red card of the season with a challenge on Saints forward Carlos Alcarez.

The incident occurred in the 32nd minute when Casemiro tried tackling the Argentine attacker. However, his studs slipped over the ball and into Alcarez, leaving him in a heap on the Old Trafford turf.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially gave the Brazilian a yellow card. However, VAR intervened and advised the official to have a look at the challenge on the pitchside monitor. Taylor then returned to overturn his decision and sent Casemiro off.

The midfielder was dejected as he left the field of play. His compatriot Antony tried consoling him while Alcarez showed compassion for the former Real Madrid man. Casemiro was never sent off in his career before joining Manchester United. He will now serve a four-match ban due to this being his second straight red card.

One fan deemed Taylor's decision a disgrace, tweeting:

"Football is done. A non contact sport."

Here's how the rest of Twitter reacted to Casemiro's sending-off:

Ling @iLingLing45 @TPLCSports So clear, first touch is on the ball @TPLCSports So clear, first touch is on the ball

Schelley #GlazersOut @mufctweet19 @TPLCSports Need to appeal this. He got the ball and his feet slipped on it. No a red dammit! @TPLCSports Need to appeal this. He got the ball and his feet slipped on it. No a red dammit!

What games will Manchester United midfielder Casemiro miss?

Casemiro set to miss four of his side's next games.

Casemiro's four-game suspension will see him miss four of Manchester United's upcoming fixtures. The first of those will be the FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Fulham at Old Trafford next Sunday (March 19). Premier League suspensions carry over to domestic cup competitions.

He will also miss the Red Devils' trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on April 2. Erik ten Hag's side beat the Magpies 2-0 at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup. Casemiro scored the opener in that final.

Casemiro will play no part in the visit of Brentford at Old Trafford on April 5. He joined Manchester United just days after the side were thrashed 4-0 in the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The final game the Brazilian will serve his suspension for will be a clash with Everton on April 8. Ten Hag's men are in a vital stage of the season and Casemiro's absence will be a massive blow.

It remains to be seen if they will look to appeal the red card decision. A lack of consistency regarding officiating in the Premier League is becoming alarming. Two fouls were similar to Casemiro's in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Leicester City yesterday (March 11). None of those were given as red cards.

