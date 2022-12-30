"Football has evolved into the Ronaldo style" - When Arsene Wenger brilliantly explained the difference between Messi and Ronaldo 

Arsene Wenger once shared his brilliant insight into the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The debate of who between the duo is better seems eternal.

Wenger said that while the Portuguese is an athletic footballer, the Argentine is a touch artist. Speaking to SoFoot in 2020, Wenger said (via Mirror):

"I often say that Cristiano Ronaldo is the athlete-footballer, and Lionel Messi, the exceptional artist, this is the difference between the two. Afterwards, everyone prefers one or the other. When we like the game, we prefer the artist. The creative makes you discover things that you do not see, that you have not even considered from the stands."

AboVardy @iskaholic Cristiano Ronaldo vs Big Teams

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Big Teamshttps://t.co/v5HgRyrNag

He further added:

"It's [creative style] finer, even if I don't deny the quality of the Portuguese star. I just believe that football has evolved into the Ronaldo style. This does not mean that we should eliminate the creative. The rules must evolve to make the game more spectacular, more beautiful to see."

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi is still in Argentina after his country's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in early January. THe Parisians won their Ligue 1 clash against Strassbourg without the 35-year-old, courtesy of a last-ditch goal from Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They are set to play Bayern Munich next.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains without a club after his deal with Manchester United was mutually terminated last month as a result of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr. The 37-year-old, however, is still keen to compete at the highest level and is seeking a move to a top European club.

Preeti @MadridPreeti This Cristiano Ronaldo nod before a UCL game and you just knew, you are in for a treat.



This Cristiano Ronaldo nod before a UCL game and you just knew, you are in for a treat.https://t.co/yyMbnGiJVB

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes