"Football at the highest level is ruthless" - Pundit urges Arsenal star to force through transfer in January 

Pundit Dean Saunders has urged Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale to force a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming winter transfer window. The England international has fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order following the Spaniard's arrival from Brentford on loan in the summer.

Ramsdale, who was part of the PFA 'Team of the Year' last season, has made just nine appearances across competitions this season. He last appeared for Arsenal in the Premier League in their 1-0 win against Brentford in November, with Raya ineligible to face his parent club.

In conversation with Jamie O'Hara on talkSPORT, Dean Saunders insisted that Ramsdale must leave the Gunners in January. The Welshman claimed that while squad depth is needed to win the Premier League, being the second-choice goalkeeper makes no sense from Ramsdale's point of view.

Saunders said on talkSPORT:

“He’s got to leave, he can’t sit there with his snood on every week looking as if he has just got a £3000 gas bill. It’s not been fair but football at the highest level is ruthless and you need two teams."

"Arsenal need two teams of good players to win the league and as a goalkeeper, there is only one position you can play. You have to sit there and swallow it. But they are queueing up for him, if I was him I would say, ‘Thanks very much, this is not for me.'"

O'Hara claimed that Mikel Arteta will certainly not welcome an offer for Ramsdale in January given the fact that his side are in the title race. He said:

“Let me tell you now, Arteta is not going to get rid of Ramsdale in a season where they can win the title because they only need one injury and then they are screwed."

Saunders replied that Ramsdale must force a move away if he wants to play on a regular basis:

“When you played, that was the rules but now players do what they want. If he wants to leave, watch what happens. If he makes the decision I’m leaving, watch what happens. He’ll just rock the boat."

It appears that Arteta prefers David Raya more than Ramsdale. With Arsenal having the option to sign the Spaniard permanently, Ramsdale could be looking for an exit route in January.

With the European Championship 2024 in the corner, Ramsdale's place in the England side could be under threat unless he secures regular first-team action.

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal star as a key player despite his lack of goals and assists this season

The Arsenal manager has hailed Gabriel Martinelli as a key player for his side despite the Brazilian's underwhelming numbers this season. The fleet-footed winger has scored just four goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances across competitions this campaign.

While the Brazil international has been often criticized for his lack of end product this season, Arteta has made it clear that he has plenty of faith in the 22-year-old.

In a press conference ahead of the Gunners' league clash against West Ham United on Thursday (December 28), Arteta said (as quoted by Metro):

"It’s difficult [to explain]. Sometimes, it’s decision-making, sometimes, it’s hitting the post or missing a chance. He is really trying. He is a massive threat for us. Everything that he generates with and without the ball, the pressure he puts on the backline, he is a key player for us and things will happen [for him] again."

The Arsenal boss added:

"Confidence is not a problem for Martinelli. Sometimes, he needs to put the break down or lift his head up and make that decision for everybody. That’s the most difficult thing to do, finding that composure and timing inside the box. But lack of confidence is not going to be an issue for him."

Martinelli had a phenomenal season last time out for Arsenal as he contributed 15 goals and six assists in 46 games across competitions.