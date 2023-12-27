"He is a massive threat for us" - Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal star as a 'key player' despite his lack of goals and assists this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Martinelli amid the Brazilian's struggles in front of goal this season. The Spanish manager insists Martinelli is a great asset for his side despite his woes.

The 22-year-old attacker has failed to rack up the numbers in the English top tier this campaign, recording just two goals and assists each in 16 appearances.

In a press conference ahead of the Gunners' upcoming league clash against West Ham United on Thursday (December 28), Arteta said (as quoted by Metro):

"It’s difficult [to explain]. Sometimes it’s decision-making, sometimes it’s hitting the post or missing a chance. He is really trying. He is a massive threat for us.

"Everything that he generates with and without the ball, the pressure he puts on the backline, he is a key player for us and things will happen [for him] again."

He added:

"Confidence is not a problem for Martinelli. Sometimes he needs to put the break down or lift his head up and make that decision for everybody. That’s the most difficult thing to do, finding that composure and timing inside the box. But lack of confidence is not going to be an issue for him."

Martinelli played an important role in Arsenal's title push last season. The Brazil international scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 36 league appearances, coming off the bench in only two of them.

Paul Merson rates Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League this season

Paul Merson has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. The former Gunners star believes the north Londoners have gained massive experience from their 2022-23 campaign.

Arteta's men were engaged in a heated title race against Manchester City last season. They dominated the top of the league for 248 days before succumbing in the final stretch of the campaign as City went on to defend their crown.

However, this season is different, according to Merson, who doesn't see the north London faltering this time. The pundit told Sky Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"Arsenal are a different team now. They’ve learned a lot from last season and Declan Rice has taken them to another level. I think they will go on and win it now."

Arsenal are second in the league standings, two points behind leaders Liverpool. The Gunners are, however, yet to play their fixture for this matchweek against the Hammers, while the Reds secured a 2-0 win over Burnley on Christmas Eve.