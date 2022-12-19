“Football owed you that moment” – Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends special message to Messi after FIFA World Cup victory

Barcelona president Joan Laporta sent a message to Lionel Messi after he won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina on Sunday, December 18. The Spaniard wished him and claimed that football owed him the world title.

Argentina ended their 36-year wait for the FIFA World Cup, thanks to an inspired performance from their captain Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star scored twice in the game and kept his nerves in the penalty shootout as well to help the Copa America winners claim a 4-2 win against France.

Right after the match, the world sent in their wishes for Messi and his teammates as they celebrated the win. The Barcelona president also joined in and said:

"Congratulations, Leo! You deserve it. Football owed you that moment."

Barcelona president wants to bring Lionel Messi back from PSG

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has repeatedly admitted that he wants to bring Lionel Messi back to the club. Since joining the club in 2005, Messi has won several laurels for the club over the next decade and a half.

Overall, he has represented the club 778 times across all competitions, netting 672 goals and delivering 266 assists. On aggregate, the Argentinian player has been involved in 938 goals for Blaugranas.

He spoke to CBS Sports earlier this year when he claimed that the Camp Nou side owe the Argentina star a proper farewell and said:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messī since he was a kid and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messī. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on."

Laporta added:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messī has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messī ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

When quizzed about the possibility of the Argentina star returning, he said:

"We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messī end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 giants PSG have the option to extend Lionel Messi's contract by another season.

