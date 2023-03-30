"Football is not the priority" - Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra rips into PSG, calls it a 'show business club'

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra recently criticized Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), saying that it's a show business club.

The Frenchman, who played for Olympique Marseille during his playing days, also added that he failed to understand why the club had limited support outside the capital.

Speaking to Jerome Rothen, Evra said:

"In the stands, you don't see Bernard Lamas, but Kardashians and company. It's a show business club. Football is not the priority, no. After Nasser [Al-Khelaïfi] loves the club, they do a huge job.

"But communication, when I go to see a match in Paris, it's to see a concert. I'm in VIP, champagne, petit fours... But guys, where are the old ones? When you go at United, on the seat there is written Évra, the name of legends... There is no Leonardo Di Caprio who will come to see the match."

Evra went on to say that he was confused as to why PSG received so much hate from other French clubs. He added that he felt the club had limited support outside Paris.

"I played in Marseille," Evra continued. "When Paris was in the final and they lost against Bayern, many Marseilles people celebrated. I arrived and I said, "Are you sick or what?" We are talking about a French team. Today, I want a French team to win the Champions League.

"There is only Olympique de Marseille (in 1993). We almost succeeded with AS Monaco ... Do you think that all the French weren't behind us? In fact, I don't understand all this jealousy and hatred. It starts from there too. The people don't help Paris. At one point, we're French."

Neymar wages a massive block as PSG try to extend Messi's contract

The Ligue 1 side could look to offload Neymar to sign Messi.

Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are in a spot of bother as they look to try and extend Lionel Messi's contract. The side are looking to present an offer to the Argentinian within Financial Fair Play regulations, but Neymar's high wages have proved to be a deterrent.

Currently, Mbappe is the highest earner at the club, taking home a massive €6 million. The Brazilian is second with €3.675 million while Messi earns €3.375 million.

With the 35-year-old's contract set to expire over the coming summer, PSG are considering the possibility of offloading Neymar to keep the Argentine. However, they are aware that his recent injury history could prove to make a possible deal difficult.

