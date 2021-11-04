"They dont play as a team" - Frank Leboeuf explains why 'struggling' PSG won't win the Champions League

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has criticized French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their lack of unity and cohesion this season. Lebouef believes PSG will not win the Champions League despite being heavy favorites.

Mauricio Pochettino's side played out a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The result left them in second place in Group A, one point behind leaders Manchester City.

PSG are yet to hit their stride under Pochettino this season. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have not yet clicked in attack, which has resulted in a dip in PSG's performances in recent weeks.

Leboeuf claimed he was not surprised by PSG's struggles as they do not "play as a team."

"It's everything but a surprise for me to see PSG struggling like they struggled today, they struggled a fortnight ago against Leipzig against because they don't play as a team," Leboeuf told ESPNFC.

"They have talents, they can create something crazy like after 3-0 after 10-15 minutes by they were 1-1 because of fantastic actions from Neymar, Mbappe and they Wijnaldum who scored, but at the end of the day it's not enough to win the Champions League."

PSG came away with a point from their game against RB Leipzig thanks to a brace from Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

PSG could be on the lookout for a new manager if Mauricio Pochettino's side continue to underperform

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was unable to lead PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season after taking the reins from Thomas Tuchel midway through the campaign. He did, however, win the Coupe de France.

PSG enjoyed a tremendous transfer window this summer as they managed to sign Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But Pochettino has been unable to get the best out of his squad in recent weeks. The French club have won three, drawn two and lost one of their last six games in all competitions. Nevertheless, PSG are top of Ligue 1, eight points ahead of second-place Nice.

But it's the Champions League that PSG will have their eyes on. In order to win the competition, Pochettino will need to find a way to get the best out of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe.

Another failure in Europe's elite club competition could cost Pochettino his job.

