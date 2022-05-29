“Football’s unsung hero”, “that boy has 4 lungs” – Fans in awe of Real Madrid star who ‘plays with his heart’ after Champions League final win over Liverpool

Real Madrid fans have sung the praises of Federico Valverde following his outstanding performance in their Champions League final victory over Liverpool.
The 23-year-old put in an industrious display on the right-wing as his fizzing low cross on the hour mark gave Vinicius Junior a tap-in for the game's only goal. This was sufficient for Los Blancos to claim their 14th European crown.
Ancelotti decided to start Valverde ahead of Rodrygo, who scored twice during Madrid's dramatic semi-final victory over Manchester City. The Italian boss clearly felt the Uruguayan international would offer more to his team in terms of the defensive aspect of the game.
The South American was a constant nuisance for Liverpool defenders all evening long, with his constant energy and running a constant threat to Andrew Robertson.
Valverde has often been used more as a central midfielder throughout his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, having only scored once in 45 games across the campaign.
Following the encounter, Real Madrid supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on Valverde. Many claimed that the "unsung hero" was the key behind the Galacticos' success at the Stade de France:
Carlo Ancelotti hails his Real Madrid side following victory over Liverpool
Carlo Ancelotti, the 62-year-old manager of Real Madrid, claimed his fifth European Cup overall, becoming the first coach to win the Champions League four times.
The victory in Paris capped off an incredible season for Madrid, who also sealed their 35th La Liga title. Speaking to BT Sport after the encounter, Ancelotti stated (as quoted by BBC Sport):
"I can't believe it. We had a fantastic season. We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half. In the end I think we deserved to win this competition. We're really happy. What can I say? I can't say more. I am a record man. I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character. The season was top. I think we passed through really difficult games. The supporters helped us a lot in the last game. They helped us tonight. We're happy and they're happy."
Real Madrid have now won five of the previous nine Champions League titles, with Ancelotti's side starting that incredible run in 2014. The likes of Luka Modric, Marcelo, and Karim Benzema were all ever-presents throughout the near decade-long run.