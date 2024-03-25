"Football will lose Bukayo" - Arsenal legend raises concerns with treatment of Bukayo Saka who could be 'kicked out of the game'

Arsenal icon Bob Wilson has warned the Premier League that Bukayo Saka's career will end early if he continues to be targeted by opposition defenders.

Saka is one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League. He's been blistering form this season, conjuring up 13 goals and eight assists in 27 league games.

However, the England international's pace and accomplished dribbling abilities often lead to him being fouled. He was the third most-fouled player in the English top flight in 2023. He was fouled on 87 occasions and only Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes were fouled more.

Wilson fears the 22-year-old's career could be cut short if he continues to be targeted. The former Arsenal goalkeeper told The Telegraph:

"I say there has not been a more kicked player in the Premier League than Bukayo Saka. If we aren't careful, football will lose Bukayo by the time he is 24 or 25 because Saka will have been kicked out of the game."

Expand Tweet

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta touched on Saka's rough treatment and the referees' knowledge of the situation (via BBC Sport):

"I think the referees know the tactics of the opponents and that some players invite more tackles... I think that's been going on for two years. We have wingers that provoke a lot of fouls and attention."

Bukayo Saka has rarely been injured during his career and has missed just one game this season due to a thigh problem. His availability has been key for the Gunners as they challenge for the title.

Bukayo Saka will likely be available for Arsenal against Manchester City

Bukayo Saka should be fit to face Manchester City.

Arsenal look set to have Bukayo Saka available for their clash with Manchester City on Sunday (March 31). This is despite the English winger pulling out of international duty with England due to a slight niggle.

Saka returned to the Gunners after the Three Lions found a slight issue. This was likely a precaution as the north Londoners prepare for a vital encounter with City that could have title implications.

Arsenal head to the Etihad top of the Premier League table. They're level on points with second-placed Liverpool but have a superior goal difference (7). The Cityzens trail both clubs by one point with 10 games left.

Expand Tweet

The only game Saka missed from the Gunners' league campaign was a 1-0 win against City at the Emirates. Arteta will be eager to have him available to face the reigning champions.