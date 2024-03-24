Arsenal believe 2 key first-team stars will be available to feature against Manchester City in crucial PL fixture - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly growing in confidence that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes will be available for their vital league encounter with Manchester City next Sunday (March 31)

The Mirror reports that Saka and Magalhaes are expected to make the Gunners' squad for the clash at the Etihad. Neither one of their injuries are thought to be serious despite returning to the Emirates early during the international break.

Saka, 22, appears to be nursing a long-term niggle which has been treated by club and national team doctors. He arrived with the Three Lions for training at St George's Park but returned to Arsenal after an issue was found.

The winger has been in sensational form this season, conjuring up 16 goals and 13 assists in 37 games across competitions. His availability will be vital as the league leaders head to the Etihad.

Gabriel, 26, left Brazil's camp after sustaining an apparent Achilles injury. The defender missed his nation's 1-0 win against England in a friendly on Saturday (March 23).

The centre-back has played a key role in his side holding the best defensive record in the league. They've conceded just 24 goals in 28 games and he's helped Arteta's troops keep 10 clean sheets.

However, Mikel Arteta will likely have both available for his side's visit to Manchester City. The Spaniard will be eager to come away victorious against the reigning champions as his men continue to pursue the title.

Arsenal are top of the league with a superior goal difference (6) than second-placed Liverpool who are level on points. They both sit a point above third-placed City who haven't lost at home to the north Londoners since January 2015.

Gareth Southgate gives an update on Manchester City's Kyle Walker ahead of the Arsenal game

Kyle Walker picked up a knock against Brazil.

Manchester City will be fretting over Kyle Walker's availability heading into next Sunday's game against Arsenal. The veteran right-back came off in the first half of England's 1-0 defeat to Brazil at Wembley.

Walker looked to have sustained a hamstring problem as he trudged off the pitch. It's a potential nightmare scenario for Guardiola as the 33-year-old has been key for the Cityzens this season.

England boss Gareth Southgate touched on the City captain's early withdrawal against Brazil. He's unsure of the severity of the problem (via 90min):

"We don't know yet, he's feeling something. He's not a player who's been injured very often so he's not quite certain what it is. So we just have to assess it over the next couple of days."

Walker's constant availability has been an asset for Guardiola during the full-back's spell at Manchester City. He's appeared 38 times across competitions this season, providing three assists and filling in at centre-back on three occasions.