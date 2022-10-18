Footballer alleges his girlfriend was 'scared to speak up' after being raped by Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been accused of raping a woman at his house in August 2021.

The woman, termed Woman 10 for legal reasons, was in a relationship with an unnamed footballer, who revealed that she was scared to speak about it.

The unnamed footballer's statement to the police in August 2021 was read to the court where Mendy's ongoing trial is taking place.

The footballer recounted the details of Woman 10's reaction after the alleged rape committed by the Manchester City player (via The Athletic):

“She (Woman 10) sent me a text which said ‘I have to tell you something, please don’t be mad, it’s serious.’ I answered the phone and I could tell she was distressed.

“She kept apologising and I asked why she was sorry. She was so distressed I told her to calm down. “She went to Chinawhite (a nightclub in Manchester) and was in the VIP area with Jack Grealish, Benjamin Mendy and Riyad Mahrez."

He added:

“While at the house, she told me she was kissing Grealish. She told me she was taken into a room with Mendy. She said the doors were locked and could not be opened from the outside. She said ‘he just stuck it inside me’. She said she didn’t say anything or tell him to stop. I didn’t ask questions as I didn’t want her to get more upset.”

The footballer also stated, according to The Athletic, that Woman 10 was 'scared to speak up' due to fear of losing her job.

Guardian sport @guardian_sport Jack Grealish was at a party at the house of Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy where two young women were allegedly raped, Chester crown court has heard theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/s… Jack Grealish was at a party at the house of Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy where two young women were allegedly raped, Chester crown court has heard theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/s…

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was recently found not guilty on one count of rape

The 28-year-old left-back is currently standing trial, accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault. However, according to The Athletic, he has been found not guilty regarding one count of rape.

This particular count was in relation to Woman 7, who has not been named for legal reasons. The prosecution did not continue to pursue the charges brought forth by Woman 7, who accused the Manchester City player of raping her in July 2021.

With other counts still undetermined at the time of this writing, the trial continues.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes