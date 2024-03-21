Footballer leaves France’s U-19 camp after FFF’s new rules prevented Muslim players from fasting during Ramadan

According to journalist Julien Laurens, Mahamadou Diawara has left France's camp after the French Football Federation applied new rules prohibiting players from fasting when on international duty.

Diawara was called up by Bernard Diomede for the Euro U19 Elite Tour. FFF's policies reportedly prevent players present in the national team's camp from fasting.

FFF president Philippe Diallo told French newspaper LeFigaro on the matter (via Morocco World News):

"I reaffirmed that it is within this framework of neutrality that our selections function concretely, which means we do not modify the conditions of practices for our selections for religious reasons."

The same rule has been applied for all age groups, right from under-16s to the senior team. An unnamed agent, representing many players in France's youth and senior sides, has said on the matter (via ESPN):

"Some players are not happy with this decision. They believe that their religion is not respected and that they are not respected either. Some don't want to cause a fuss but Mahamadou was not happy with it so he left."

19-year-old Mahamadou Diawara currently plays as a midfielder for Olympique Lyon. He came up through Paris Saint-Germain's youth academies. The central midfielder has made 11 appearances for Lyon's senior team so far.

FFF have abandoned fasting breaks during domestic games

Last year, FFF didn't permit fasting breaks during Ramadan for the evening matches in the country's domestic leagues. The rule hasn't changed this season and the governing body hasn't sent out any new instructions.

Eric Borghini, FFF's Federal Commission of Referees, recently shed light on the matter, telling the media that officials haven't received any new orders from the FFF. He said (via Middle East Monitor):

"On the other hand, if we learn it's happening again, we'll do a reminder. As a pro, I'd be surprised if that happened."

Other big leagues, like the EPL, Bundesliga, and Eredivisie instructed referees last year to allow players to have a fast break during the holy month of Ramadan.