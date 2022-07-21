Footballer quits pre-season training to join Love Island just 11 days after signing new contract

Halifax Town footballer Jamie Allen has decided to find stardom away from the football pitch. He has joined the cast of ITV reality show Love Island as per The Sun.

The season has reached its business end and will conclude on August 1. But that did not bother the 27-year old from entering the show, albeit for the final few days at the expense of pre-season training.

Halifax are a National League side and belong to the fifth tier of British football. Allen signed with them in 2019 for an undisclosed fee from Dover Athletic. The player was out of contract this summer, but had signed an extension just 11 days before announcing his decision to feature on the popular TV show.

The official Twitter handle of the National League side tweeted about their player's decision, conveying that they will review the matter after he returns from the dating show. The statement read:

"Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him. The matter will be reviewed on his return."

The Montserrat international joins the show along with three other new entrants, namely Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards. Speaking about his entry into the villa, Allen said, via Daily Metro:

"I am just going to be myself, good vibes, good energy, get along with anyone, the boys, the girls, but the main objective is to find someone. Now I am 27, I want to find someone, have a genuine connection and fall in love so Love Island is the perfect place for me to find that."

Allen's actions have left Halifax fans displeased and frustrated as the player is now likely to be left out of their season opener against Barnet on August 6. His spell with the Shaymen has not been very impressive either, with the forward scoring just nine goals in 88 appearances across three seasons.

The 2021-22 campaign was a particularly forgetful one for Allen as he only found the back of the net once in 24 appearances.

Jamie Allen is not the first footballer on Love Island

The Halifax ace is just following a popular trail of sportsmen and footballers who have previously been on the UK-based dating show. 2020 Love Island winner Finn Tapp represented MK Dons and Oxford City in his playing days. In 2019, Boreham Wood footballer and former Watford academy player Dennon Lewis also featured on the show.

Last year, former Sutton United right-back Aaron Simpson also participated in the dating show, having helped his side gain promotion to League Two. Allen is the second sportsman on this season's Love Island. Before him, rugby professional Jacques O'Neill was in the game, but was evicted before the Halifax man's entry.

