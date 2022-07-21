Love Island USA: Couples who are still together and those who have split

Season 4 of Love Island USA is bringing a fresh batch of ten hot singletons, ready to ride on a journey of finding love. Every season of the show has witnessed duos finding love and have gone on to claim that they mean to continue their relationship in the outside world. Therefore, in this article, we decided to explore the relationship status of couples from the previous seasons.

The new season of Love Island USA features singletons seeking to find love amidst living in an exotic villa and performing tasks. Moreover, while they perform tasks, they also have to find the love of their life in the villa. These couples will have the upper hand in moving ahead in the game. Also, the couple that stands the test of temptation and trust will ultimately win the show with a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise. and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Take a look at the couples from the previous seasons of Love Island USA

1) Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber from Love Island USA (Image via CBS)

The winning couple of the first season of the US version of Love Island, Zac and Elizabeth stayed together on the show from day 1. They continued dating for several months after the show was over. However, in 2019, the couple parted ways stating they were onto different things individually.

2) Dylan Curry and Alex Stewart

Dylan Curry and Alex Stewart from Love Island USA (Image via Instagram/dylancurry)

Dylan and Alex were the runners-up of the inaugural season of Love Island USA. The couple went rock solid after the show ended and dated for several months. But in November 2019, they parted ways.

Moreover, they never clearly explained why they broke up, but they hinted at things not working out between each other.

3) Caro Viee and Ray Gantt

Caro Viee and Ray Gantt (Image via Instagram/raygrantt)

The fan-favorite couple did not win the show but dated for a year. Caro and Ray also tried to support their long-distance relationship. They were also seen going on holidays to spend some quality time together. However, by July 2020, Caro publicly ended their relationship by announcing in a YouTube Video:

"I just don't feel like he was committed to the relationship like I was. So that's why I decided to break up with him."

4) Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett

Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett (Image via Instagram/cashelb)

Kyra Green left the show mid-way to be with her love and contestant Cashel Barnett. Moreover, they were the most unexpected couple on Love Island USA who had a similar love for music. In fact, they also started their YouTube channel. However, they split twice – once in October 2019 and then in February 2020. The reason for their split up was that the couple was not on the same page.

5) Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Yes! Some couples are still together. One such is Nas and Eva, who remained together despite being voted off the show. Moreover, they made their relationship official in July 2020.

Viewers can watch the new season of Love Island USA on Peacock from July 19 onwards.

