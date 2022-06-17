Did Kyra Green and David Barta leave together in Ex On The Beach Episode 12?

Ex On The Beach returned for its Season 6 finale on Thursday night. Episode 12 of the reality TV series featured a lot of twists, shocks and happy endings. While many contestants went their own way after choosing themselves first, there were a few who decided to give their relationship a try. One such couple was Kyra Green and David Barta.

During the series' last Table of Truth session, David was called to the hot seat. The question posed to him was about his relationship with Kyra. They wanted to know if David was only staying with Kyra to disprove his ex's claims about his "shiny object syndrome."

To everyone's surprise, he shut that claim down and said,

"I haven't felt the way I feel about Kyra with anyone ever. I've been falling for her so hard."

Kyra added that outside of the villa, she felt like David and her could build something more and hopefully continue to nurture what they had. During her confessional, Arisce, another contestant on the show, shared that David's "shiny object syndrome" had been cured thanks to Kyra.

Did Kyra board the boat with David in Ex On The Beach Season 6 finale?

The next day, David was the first one to board the boat. He shared that he was excited to go home and that moving forward, he wanted Kyra to know he was thankful for her. He added that he was also thankful for the opportunity which opened avenues for them to get to know each other.

Continuing, David shared that things were great for the couple in the villa. He added that he cannot wait to see what happens back home. The Ex On The Beach star also shared that he was excited and hopeful. But, with all that being said and done, David still had to wait and see if Kyra would come onboard as well.

When questioned what he would do if there was a plot twist, and Kyra came onboard with Emily and told him that she's with her? David shared that he would jump off the boat. During her confessional, Kyra shared,

"I really know with my heart and soul what I want to do. But, still it's always a hard conversation to have with your ex. Whether or not you're going to move forward."

Kyra and Emily were both on Love Island USA Season 1 and dated for some time. They both entered Ex On The Beach to see how their journey would pan out. At the end of the show, Kyra was left to choose whether she wanted to reunite with her ex or join the ship with David.

Kyra told Emily that she always had a good time with her. However, when they arrived at the villa they were shown that they couldn't go there, even though she wanted to give them a chance. But every step of the way, they would get into a screaming match.

The Ex On The Beach star added that she didn't want to lose Emily as a friend even though things didn't work out between them. Ultimately, Kyra bid Emily goodbye and went on to join David on the boat.

David was both surprised and delighted to see Kyra enter the room. He expressed his eagerness to go on a date with her once they returned home.

Ex On The Beach airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET on MTV. Viewers of the show can check their local listings for more information.

