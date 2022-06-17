"Mike talks too much": Fans claim Mike should let Arisce talk more in Ex On The Beach Episode 12

Ex On The Beach Season 6 returned on Thursday night for its finale. Titled Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship, Episode 12 featured the lovers in the final Table of Truth. They were tasked with making the ultimate decision on whether they were leaving the villa with their ex, a new partner, or if they were going away alone. But before that, Arisce was called to the hot seat.

Arisce was asked if she walked all over Mike like he was a doormat. Even though Arisce was asked the question, Mike ended up answering it for her. This annoyed both the contestants and viewers. He shared:

"She's been in a situation where she's been in a relationship before, and then she stops being seen as Arisce, the individual and (starts being seen as) Arisce, the couple"

Kyra added that she had never seen Arisce hurt or disrespect Mike like he did to her. Kyra also shared that she didn't think that Arisce treated Mike as a doormat and felt that she was genuinely herself.

Mike continued to talk without giving the Ex On The Beach contestant a chance to respond. Mike shared that he agreed with Kyra's statement, but he believed that Arisce saying that she didn't want him to was hard for him to come to terms with. He said that it made it feel like he now had to protect her from himself, and she had to protect him from herself.

When Arisce tried to share her point of view, Mike once again cut her off and asked her to let him finish. Derynn, during her confessional, wondered why Mike didn't sit in the hot seat and answer the questions himself. Other contestants, including Arisce herself, were also annoyed with his behavior.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that Mike needed to stop talking and let Arisce share her thoughts on the questions posed.

Fans slam Mike for not giving Arisce a chance to talk in Ex On The Beach Season 6 finale

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Mike needed to take a breather. Many felt that he needed to provide an opportunity for Arisce to talk.

🌈H.P.M @_MindVibesLife Mike can you hush 🤫 for a minute. Let Arisce speak. #ExOnTheBeach Mike can you hush 🤫 for a minute. Let Arisce speak. #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/ylBBKmlE31

Anthony @anthony_gummy #ExOnTheBeach Well damn is Arisce in the hot seat or Mike because he’s doing all the talking Well damn is Arisce in the hot seat or Mike because he’s doing all the talking 😂 #ExOnTheBeach

More details on what happened this week during the season finale of Ex On The Beach Episode 12

Arisce got annoyed after watching Mike do all the talking during her confessional. When she finally got a chance to speak, Arisce said:

"Just in my quick defense, I learned what you wanted from the relationship here. Before that, we were basically f**k buddies."

Arisce added that she could see herself getting into a relationship with Mike, but she felt that he wasn't ready to be in one. However, she believed that Mike felt like he was ready to be in one.

The next day, the Ex On The Beach contestants had to make a final decision. They had to decide if they were leaving with their ex, their new partner, or if they were going home alone. When it came to Arisce and Mike, they had a serious conversation and decided to leave as a couple. The other contestants (who witnessed Arisce and Mike arrive on the boat as a couple later on in the episode) were happy to see them together.

