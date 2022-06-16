What time will Ex on the Beach Season 5 finale air? Decision day, release date, and more about MTV’s show

Ex on the Beach Season 5 is coming to an end. The finale episode will air at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV on June 16, 2022. The finale is a decision day for lovers to decide whether to leave the island alone, with their ex, or with their new partner.

The show aired its Season 5 after a two-year-long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 31. The new season has seen a lot of spicy moments between the couples, shocking truths, and new bonds.

After 11 episodes, Ex on the Beach Season 5 will now come to an end with its twelfth episode on Thursday.

All about Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 12

The Ex on the Beach finale will air on June 16 at 8 pm ET/PT. The synopsis of the episode, titled Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship, reads:

“After the Table of Truth leaves the villa in disarray, the singles must make the ultimate decision about whether they're leaving the island with their ex, next or simply alone. Who will be left at the dock?”

In the finale, viewers will get to see which of the remaining single contestants will head back with their partners and who will leave the island with their ex or alone.

The new season of the show was shot at MTV’s global production villa on the Gran Canaria Island with more than 20 contestants comprising of singles, exes, and newcomers, namely:

Arisce Wanzer (Strut)

Jonathan Troncoso (World Of Dance)

Kyra Green (Love Island USA)

Ray Gantt (Love Island USA)

Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother and The Challenge)

Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle)

David Barta (Paradise Hotel)

Derynn Paige (Double Shot At Love)

Alain Lorenzo

Alexis Christina

Elias

Joelle Brian

Nicole Amelia

Dani Coco

Ranin Karim

Caro Viee (Love Island USA)

Emily Salch (Love Island USA)

Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada)

Kat Dunn (Big Brother)

Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club)

Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada)

Nicole O'Brien (Too Hot To Handle)

Ricky Rogers (Double Shot At Love)

Sher Suarez (Love Island USA)

After 11 episodes, only a handful of the contestants are left on the island, namely – Arisce, Da’Vonne, David, Derynn, Ray, Kyra, Alian, Jonathan, Mike, Ricky, Emily, Nicole, Joelle, and Sher, to take the final call about their relationships.

Recap of Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 11

In the last week’s episode, titled Where's The Lie, viewers saw Elias depart from Ex on the Beach Season 5. He came to the beach in the hope of rekindling his relationship with his ex-wife Ranin Karim, but she left the game show a few weeks ago after noticing that her ex- Elias was interested in bonding with a cast member of the show.

During the final Table of Truth this season, Elias was the first person to sit on the hot seat and to admit that he “got the closure I needed.”

During the confessional, he opened up and said:

"Mine and Ranin's biggest issue was clear communication, respect, appreciation, and we were not able to resolve any of these issues and I don't care."

Other than Elias, another member who quit the show was Alexis after revealing to the other couple that she and Ray had phone s*x twice before they came to the show since the latter was saying she was into him for no reason.

Tune in on Thursday at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch the finale of Ex on the Beach.

