Ex On the Beach: Who is Elias Abreu and why was he sent home in Episode 11?

Season 5 of Ex On the Beach returned for an all-new action-packed episode on Thursday night. Titled Where's The Lie?, this week's episode featured a lot of surprises. While a lot of truth bombs were dropped and secrets revealed, one thing that surprised viewers was Elias' departure from the reality TV series.

Elias appeared on Ex On the Beach, hoping to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife Ranin Karim. However, Ranin quit the show after she noticed Elias bonding with another cast member, even though she was the one who permitted him to do so.

Who is Elias, Ranin's ex on Ex On the Beach?

Elias Abreu hails from Los Angeles. As per his social media page, he is a hair colorist. His Instagram profile also states that he is an ambassador for NovaMen. Though little is known about Elias, we know that he was married to his ex Ranin for around two years before the two called it quits.

Ranin claimed that Elias was too immature and decided to separate from him. Elias returned to the reality TV series to try and see if things could work out again between him and Ranin. Sadly, things didn't go as planned.

Why did Elias' time on Ex On The Beach end?

A few weeks after Ranin quit, Elias's time on the show also came to an end. This week, the Ex On The Beach cast members received a message in the bottle that said,

"You've gotten over many hurdles, but are you ignoring the elephant in the room. Head to the Table of Truth for an honest feedback ahead of your final decision."

This was the final Table of Truth this season, and while everyone was worried about what kind of questions awaited them, Elias was the first person to sit on the hot seat.

The question posed to Elias was about his relationship with his ex-wife Ranin. He had to open up if he received the closure he needed from her or if it was a lie. Elias shared,

"There ain't no lie. I got the closure I needed."

Other cast members were asked to raise their hands if they also felt that Elias got the closure he was looking for. Most of them raised their hand in agreement. Since he had accomplished what he came here to do and got the answers he was looking for, he was free to head home. His journey on Ex On the Beach was complete.

During his confessional, Elias shared,

"Mine and Ranin's biggest issue was clear communication, respect, appreciation, and we were not able to resolve any of these issues and I don't care."

More details on what happened this week on Ex On the Beach

Elias was not the only cast member to leave the villa. Alexis also decided that her time on the show was up and decided to go. It's no secret that Alexis and her ex Ray have been under the spotlight for drama in the last few episodes. But this week, Alexis decided it was time she hid the truth and called Ray out for his lies.

The way Ray portrayed Alexis was like she was into him for no reason. But they were shocked when Alexis opened up and told the other couples that she and Ray had phone s*x twice before they could come on the show. Suddenly, everything made sense to them.

After her shocking revelation, Alexis decided her time on the show had come to an end. She decided she was no longer an ex on the beach and left the villa.

Ex On The Beach airs Thursday at 8 pm ET on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far