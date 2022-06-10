Ex On the Beach: Fans insist Ray needs to stop lying claiming he hasn't changed 

Ex On The Beach returned for another tense episode on Thursday night. With the finale inching close, truth bombs are being dropped, and secrets are revealed. Titled, Where's The Lie? this week's episode showcased Ray's lies finally coming to light. While he assumed he'd get away with everything, Ray admitted he had dug his own grave.

Throughout the season, Ray had been portraying Alexis as someone who was weirdly clinging to him for no reason. The other couples also felt the same. However, that was because they were unaware of the underlying cause. While Ray thought the reason would remain hidden, his ex, Alexis, managed to see through his lies and decided to call him out.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media and called Ray out for lying. They insisted that it was time he stopped and changed.

Fans insist Ray needs to stop lying on Ex On the Beach

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Ray was manipulative and needed to stop lying. Some also added that it was time he left Ex On the Beach.

TheBlackMuslim @realhiphop25 Ray gotta stop going to these dating shows and just go on shows that is strictly for challenges ( for the bag) like the challenge. The young man gotta focus on dental school that is more important than going on these shows and not being honest to women. . #ExOnTheBeach Ray gotta stop going to these dating shows and just go on shows that is strictly for challenges ( for the bag) like the challenge. The young man gotta focus on dental school that is more important than going on these shows and not being honest to women. . #ExOnTheBeach

TheWorldIsAStage @its_all_a_show

He isn’t. Bye Boy BYE. #LyingDog GOOD for her! Glad she finally realized it & is done with that MESS. Alexis & EVERY other woman in the universe deserves better than Ray. He thinks he’s a catch. 🙄He isn’t. Bye Boy BYE. #ExOnTheBeach GOOD for her! Glad she finally realized it & is done with that MESS. Alexis & EVERY other woman in the universe deserves better than Ray. He thinks he’s a catch. 🙄 He isn’t. Bye Boy BYE. #ExOnTheBeach #LyingDog

Alana @Alana28191162 Ray ain’t even said nothing yet I already know he finna lie #exonthebeach Ray ain’t even said nothing yet I already know he finna lie #exonthebeach https://t.co/vMl6dLXTDC

All Black Lives Matter @yoaveragemo Ray deserves to be alone. He done had multiple women in the villa and mistreated all of them. You’re the common denominator sir. #exonthebeach Ray deserves to be alone. He done had multiple women in the villa and mistreated all of them. You’re the common denominator sir. #exonthebeach https://t.co/Rfy1FaGeVh

More details on how Ray's lies caught up to him on Ex On the Beach

It all started during the previous Table of Truth, where Ray shared that he wanted his ex Alexis to fight for him, which he claimed she didn't do enough of. Meanwhile, she shared that he didn't tell her he wanted her to fight for him.

Alexis added that she was upset that he went on another dating show despite knowing she would be hurt. While Alexis expected Ray to tell her the truth, he didn't. Instead, he told her,

"I didn't want to tell you that because, I didn't want you to take fault on yourself for me going to a show that I was going to go regardless."

Alexis was taken aback by Ray's statement and called him out for not being honest. During her confessional, she added that Ray should take accountability. She said,

"If he was taking accountability, he would say 'You know what Alexis? I played you. I played with your feelings. I was manipulative, I was deceving'. Like you're still trying to defend your points and there's no points to be defended."

The next day, Alexis decided it was time to call Ray out for his lies and clear the air with the other couples who thought she was hanging on to her relationship with Ray for no reason. She said,

"We had phone s*x twice before coming here. So that's why I've been up and down and very confused with him. Because I felt like it was sending me mixed singnals to do stuff like that outside of here. If you're not speaking your full truth, and story to everyone, it just makes me look like I'm crazy."

While other Ex On the Beach cast members finally got an update on what went down between the duo, Ray admitted he had charted his demise. During his confessional, he shared that he was the one who put himself in that situation. He added that he was trying to lift the weight off his shoulders and wanted to get rid of all the shackles and chains from the past.

After her revelation, Alexis finally decided it was time to take matters into her own hands and leave. She tells Ray that she doesn't want to be with him or be friends with him. She added that she would never speak to Ray again.

Ex On The Beach airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

